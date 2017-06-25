Galaxy Note 8 Leaks: What’s Great And What’s Disappointing About Samsung’s Upcoming Flagship

The mobile industry has reached a point where practically everything about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked. While numerous rumors exist about the upcoming device, an extremely reliable source has leaked and reported on what could very well be the final specs and features of the flagship phablet. Needless to say, there are some things about the Note 8 that would be pretty impressive, and there would be some aspects that are quite disappointing.

The recent leaks have been revealed and outlined by noted mobile analyst Evan Blass. Writing for VentureBeat, Blass provided a brief overview of the Note 8’s specs and features, including what could very well be the device’s killer features. For one, Blass stated that a source who was briefed on the Note 8’s release has revealed that the upcoming phablet would be unveiled in the second half of September, which is a bit later than what speculations initially suggested.

Over the past few months, rumors about the Note 8’s release date have been abounding, with numerous speculations predicting that the device would be released sometime around August. This was due to Samsung allegedly scheduling the Galaxy Note 8 to enter the market significantly before Apple. If Blass’ report proves accurate, however, it does seem like the Note 8 would make an entrance around the same time as Apple’s flagship device.

As for the Note 8’s specs and features, Blass’ recent report described the powerful internals of the upcoming flagship phablet. Among these is a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, a first for the South Korean tech giant. If Blass’ prediction proves true, the Note 8 would only be the second Samsung smartphone to surpass the 4GB barrier.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to feature Samsung’s first dual rear camera system, with each lens being equipped with a 12MP dual pixel sensor, according to a Mashable report. Apart from powerful cameras, the Galaxy Note 8 would also be fitted with a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, a panel similar to the screen found in the Galaxy S8. The upcoming flagship phablet is also revealed to be debuting some new S-Pen features.

Not everything about the Galaxy Note 8 is positive, however. As announced by Blass in his recent report, the Note 8 is launching with a smaller battery than its direct predecessor. If Blass prediction proves accurate, the upcoming flagship phablet would only be shipping with a 3,300 mAh battery unit, which is notably smaller to the 3,500 mAh pack found in the S8+.

Apart from this, Blass also stated that the fingerprint sensor of the flagship phablet would likely be situated to the right of the device’s camera module, a placement akin to the Galaxy S8’s design. The price of the device would likely breach the $1000 barrier as well, with the mobile leaker stating that the device would be priced at around $1,111. Such a price, of course, would put the Note 8 above its biggest rival, the iPhone 8, in terms of cost.

Overall, the Galaxy Note 8 appears to be Samsung’s final trump card for 2017. If Blass’ recent report proves accurate, then the South Korean tech giant’s champion for this year seems to be a powerful, albeit flawed flagship device.

