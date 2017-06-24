Kylie Jenner Poses In One Of Her Most ‘Disgusting’ Outfits Yet

Kylie Jenner took to her social media accounts on Friday to share one of her signature outfit of the day posts. However, some fans commented on how strange the 19-year-old’s outfit looked.

Jenner is seen posing near landscaping wearing nothing but an oversized brown shirt with a white corset layered over it. The teen wears a pair of questionable tan fuzzy slippers as well, which didn’t go unnoticed. In fact, one commenter said the slippers probably cost more than their entire outfit.

Others didn’t hold back when describing Kylie’s outfit as “disgusting” despite its assumed high price tags.

“That outfit is disgusting.”

Facebook commenters also brought up the Kardashian sisters’ love of wearing corsets over their clothing as they stated it ruins the look.

“I (sic) rly don’t get this corset craze, it literally ruins any outfit.”

In the end, fans simply want to see Jenner wearing more fashion-forward outfits as they question her choice of oversized shirt paired with a plain corset.

“[Kylie] needs to wear some cuter clothes!”

Social media followers aren’t the only ones questioning the Kardashian-Jenner fashion, though. Project Runway‘s Tim Gunn is notorious for slamming the family’s trend-setting ways as he called their looks “distasteful.”

People magazine reported on Gunn’s comments as he has publicly spoken out against the Kardashian-Jenner looks over the years.

“When it comes to fashion I say to people all the time, if you want guidance for your fashion just consider this, if a Kardashian is wearing it — don’t.”

While some seem to agree with Tim as they comment on Kylie’s latest outfit post, others did chime in with support of her oversized shirt. In fact, Jenner’s Instagram post received almost 2.5 million likes alone, and her Facebook post generated over 1,000 comments from fans.

Gunn has also addressed the wide-reach the family has when it comes to fashion as he stated it’s “vulgar” they send out the wrong messages to fans.

“I think it’s vulgar and I just think given the amount of public exposure that the Kardashians have, to potentially be sending a message to people that ‘you too can dress like this’ — no.”

It seems Kylie has been living up to Tim’s statements as she continues to make headlines over her odd fashion choices lately. The cosmetics mogul wore a cut up sweater over a tan body suit earlier this month that also got people talking.

While some of her followers appreciated the unique look, others questioned it.

“Fashion is going crazy. wtf is this” “Don’t you have money to buy yourself some clothes?”

And it’s not just Jenner’s outfits that has her causing controversy in the fashion world, but also her Kylie Shop designs. She was accused of copying another designer’s camouflage outfits this month as she launched the new line.

It seems the Kardashian-Jenner family will continue causing a ruckus in the fashion industry as they seek to put their personal touches on outfits.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]