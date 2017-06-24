‘The Originals’ Spoilers: Deleted Scene With Marcel And Vincent, Will Mikaelsons Reunite In Season 5?

The Originals Season 4 finale was shocking, filled with both heartbreak and heartwarming moments. In an interview with TV Line, executive producer Michael Narducci discussed “Feast Of All Sinners.” He revealed a deleted scene between Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) that he wished would have aired on television. He also expressed his hopes for Season 5, which will have a new showrunner.

Spoilers are ahead. If you have not seen the Season 4 finale, then do not continue reading.

In “Feast Of All Sinners,” Vincent’s spell worked and Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana) was saved from The Hollow’s possession. However, four of the Mikaelson siblings had to separate and vow never to reunite. If they do, then there is a chance that The Hollow could piece herself back together.

Rebekah (Claire Holt) went to New York and Marcel ended up meeting her there. Does this mean that Marcel is no longer the King of New Orleans? Is he going to give up his throne? While the executive producer couldn’t say for certain, he did explain a deleted scene that should have been shown on TV.

“There was a scene that we cut, which I believe will appear on the DVD, where Marcel and Vincent have a conversation. We had to cut it for time, and it destroyed me. I was literally in tears, because I love both of those actors. It was basically them talking about why the witches would have joined with The Hollow, and maybe there were some sins of Marcel’s that had yet to be dealt with. Marcel says that it might be time for a new king, so he basically gives the keys to the person he trusts most with the city that he loves, and that’s Vincent. It was a great moment, and I was super bummed out that we lost it. So whether the writers are going to address that moving forward, I look forward to with bated breath.”

As for Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan), The Originals Season 4 finale showed him checking up on Elijah (Daniel Gillies). After having his memories purged, Elijah decided to start over as a musician. Even though Klaus and Elijah were at a distance, was it too close? Narducci said that Klaus probably shouldn’t have gotten so close. However, he needed to be sure his brother was okay. Now that he understands that Elijah has some peace, Klaus can go on.

As for Season 5, will Klaus and Elijah see each other again? Is this really the end of the Mikaelson family’s “always and forever?” Narducci couldn’t say, but he did tease that he would be shocked if the brothers stayed separated. Some fans believe that in time, a magic spell could make it possible for the Mikaelson family to come together again without risking The Hollow coming back. However, viewers are just going to have to wait to see if that theory turns out to be correct.

What did you think of The Originals Season 4 finale? What do you predict will happen in Season 5? Will magic play a role in helping reunite the Mikaelson family?

