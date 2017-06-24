MLB Rumors: Houston Astros Looking To Aquire Jacob deGrom From The New York Mets?

The Houston Astros have the best record in the MLB heading into the All-Star break at 50-25. The Astros are the only team in the league with 50 wins at the moment and they have an 11.5 game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West standings. Houston is expected to make it far in the postseason and possibly win the World Series.

However, the Astros still need a couple of pitchers, one starter, and one lefty reliever in order to make their roster complete. They need another starting pitcher to strengthen a rotation that already boasts Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers, Charlie Morton, and Collin McHugh. The latest MLB rumors suggest that Houston is looking to acquire Jacob deGrom from the New York Mets.

According to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, the Astros are interested in Jacob deGrom, who is one of the top starting pitchers in the MLB today. Verducci noted that the Mets are going to be sellers but they might not be willing to part ways with deGrom since he is still under team control for three more seasons.

“The Astros would love to add Mets ace Jacob deGrom, but there is no indication New York would even consider moving their one reliable starter who still has three years of arbitration control.”

Jacob deGrom is having a down season with a 6-3 record and a 3.94 ERA in 14 starts. The 29-year-old righty also has a 2.93 ERA with at least 500 innings since 2014, and he is one of six pitchers to have that stat, per NJ.com. He joins an elite list that includes Jake Arrieta, Madison Bumgarner, Zack Greinke, Clayton Kershaw, Jon Lester and Max Scherzer.

ESPN’s Buster Olney (h/t MLB Daily Dish) reported that the Mets are going to be actively selling veterans at the trade deadline. Some of the names possibly getting shipped are Jay Bruce, Asdrubal Cabrera, Lucas Duda, Curtis Granderson, Addison Reed, and Fernando Salas. Jacob deGrom was not mentioned but the Houston Astros could make an offer consisting some of their top prospects.

The Astros have one of the most impressive farm systems in the MLB but they need to unload some of their prospects to make their team complete. The Chicago Cubs did it last season, and it paid off as they won their first World Series championship in 108 years. The Astros have never won the World Series, and they can do it this season if they make all the right moves.

Verducci also noted that the Houston Astros need a lefty reliever that can face both right and left-handed hitters. He pointed out Brad Hand of the San Diego Padres as a viable candidate. Some of the prospects the Astros can trade to acquire deGrom, Oakland’s Sonny Gray, Pittsburgh’s Gerrit Cole or any other available ace, including Francis Martes, David Paulino, Kyle Tucker and Derek Fisher.

The Astros can part ways with their second-tier prospects to get Hand from the Padres since San Diego are not expected to make the playoffs with a 30-44 record. However, it should be noted that these are just MLB rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. Please take it with a grain of salt but expect more MLB rumors before the July 31 deadline.

