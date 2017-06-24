’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2: Will [Spoiler] Commit Suicide Too? Viral Fan-Made Teaser Suggests Another Death

Will 13 Reasons Why Season 2 feature another death of a student from Liberty High? A fan-made clip circulating online suggests so as fans are inclined to believe that this particular character might commit suicide.

The follow up to the controversial series has already been confirmed to premiere on 2018 but fans cannot seem to wait until Netflix releases an update about it. In fact, some were even forced to believe that a clip claiming to be an official teaser for the show is the real thing.

Based on the clip posted on the Facebook page Mike’s Edits & Trailers dubbed as “13 Reasons Why Season 2 official teaser,” Jessica Davis, who was portrayed by Alisha Boe, finally accepts the fact that she was raped by Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) after having a virtual conversation with her boyfriend Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn).

In the clip, Boe’s character went clarified what really happened during the night of her party where, as those who have watched the popular Netflix series would know, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) claims Jessica was raped.

“Bryce confessed,” Justin wrote before telling her about how Clay managed to get the show’s villain to admit his wrongdoing.

After that, things went south as Jessica blocked Clay from whatever platform she was using to send messages to him and went on to her virtual notepad to draft a suicide note—the clincher of the fan-made 13 Reasons Why Season 2 “official teaser.”

“Dear mom and dad,” Jessica began.

“I’m sorry that I took my own life. I love you guys.”

What is interesting about her note is that she implored her parents to help the Bakers achieve justice not only for Hannah, but also for herself.

“Make sure that everyone knows that it was Bryce that lead me to do this. He raped me. And Hannah,” she wrote before finally ending her note with “I’m sorry.”

The fan-made 13 Reasons Why Season 2 footage, which was removed from Mike’s Edits & Trailers’ YouTube channel due to copyright issues, has already been viewed 6.5 million times on Facebook and has been regurgitated by other YouTubers.

While many fans were led to believe the so-called 13 Reasons Why Season 2 “official teaser” was authentic, some were smart enough to spot what was wrong with the clip.

“It’s obviously fake. None of it made sense lol Jess agreed to let clay help her justify after getting Bryce’ s confession. She wasn’t mad at him,” Facebook user Marilyn Carpena wrote.

“In fact she thanked him. She didn’t wanna kill herself too a long with Hannah just cause of the rape. That’s too straight forward anyway.”

On top of that, Carpena noted that Flynn’s character was too in love with Jessica to even slut-shame her, adding: “There’s many mistakes in this video. If you think this is real, you haven’t really paid attention while watching.”

Others agreed, with some pointing out other inconsistencies in the fan-made clip with what already occurred in the first season of the show.

Aside from that, 13 Reasons Why Season 2 was not confirmed yet at the time the fan-made video emerged as producer Selena Gomez confirmed the sequel to the show by posting the real official teaser on May 7 on her social media accounts.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

But despite being fan-made, the clip did show an angle Netflix might take in the upcoming follow up to their most controversial original series as fans and critics alike are drawn to speculate what will happen next after the tapes about Hannah’s suicide surface in 13 Reasons Why Season 2.

On top of that, Jessica’s rape seemed to be the hottest issue that was left hanging in Season 1. In fact, according to Cosmopolitan, actress Alisha Boe had to speak up about the backlash that erupted after her character’s rape scene was aired.

Baffled by the public’s reaction, Boe admitted that she thought the scene would have earned Jessica more sympathy, based on what she told the Hollywood Reporter.

“I thought when filming it people would understand her.”

“But some of the audience is slut-shaming her and saying that she deserved to be raped, and she should take Justin back and she was a bitch that shouldn’t have drank. It makes me realize how important it is to be involved with sexual assault advocacy,” she added.

Check out the fan-made 13 Reasons Why Season 2 clip below and tell us what you think.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]