Nicki Minaj’s Exes Meek Mill And Safaree Samuels Engage In Brawl — Viral Video Shows Aftermath

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriends Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels have reportedly engaged in a brawl, according to a new Twitter video that has recently gone viral. The video states in the caption that Samuels had been jumped by Mill and his crew just outside the Angel Brinks fashion show in Beverly Hills, Hollywood Life reports.

A woman filmed the video inside her car, showing Samuels, clad in a white suit and a pair of white pants, seething with anger and shouting curses right in the middle of the street. Nicki Minaj’s first ex can be heard yelling insults at the “Can’t Lie” rapper, who we could assume has fled immediately after jumping him.

“That n*gga’s such a p*ssy… p*ssy,” Safaree Samuels shouted, frantically pacing back and forth before walking away.

So Safaree was allegedly jumped by Meek Mill and his crew. (This was recorded after) ???????? pic.twitter.com/78IlidQJ1G — cash madame. ???? (@fxntney) June 24, 2017

The “Can’t Lie” rapper took to Instagram moments after the fight to post a video of himself telling his followers about how the “Litty” rapper, along with his crew, jumped him just after he “hopped out the whip.” Safaree hurled insults upon insults during his angry rant, calling Meek the biggest p**sy on the planet presumably because he didn’t engage him mano-a-mano.

“Meek, you are the biggest p*ssy on this planet. You saw me, you ain’t do sh*t. You had your n*ggas jump me. One on one, you can’t f*ck with me. That’s why you had to do that. Y’all n*ggas jumped me.”

“All white. I’m still clean and I still got all my sh*t on,” he said in the Instagram video. “You move like a bi*ch. You are not hard. You roll 20 deep because you’re scared to death.”

Safaree Samuels apparently deleted the video, but The Shade Room captured everything and shared the entire rant to their followers.

#PressPlay : #Safaree explains what happened in the video (see previous post). He claims #MeekMill and crew jumped him at #DJKhaled #AngelBrinks party! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Meek Mill, for his part, also took to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself along with the potentially shady caption, “I wish I would pay attention to these homeless n#%gas.”

I wish I would pay attention to these homeless n#%gas A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

What started Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill’s feud over Nicki Minaj

In an interview with Wendy Williams, Mr. Samuels explained the reason behind his breakup with Nicki Minaj, as per XXL mag. He touched on how he and Minaj collaborated on her third studio album The Pinkprint, explaining how during the last month and a half of the collaboration, he suddenly noticed that the “Anaconda” rapper had recorded two songs with Mill without his knowledge and consent.

He then said he had suspicions that Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj had something going on between them. At the time, Samuels said, his relationship with Minaj had already taken a downturn, and they eventually broke up when Mill entered the scene.

“Um, well. The last like year, year and a half, it just got really different,” he said. “We just grew apart. At the end of the day, Meek [Mill] he had a lot to do with it.”

Meek Mill Had Major Part in Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels Split https://t.co/HIov13PdZn pic.twitter.com/kagrNSFOIT — TEAm Curtains (@TeamCurtains) March 8, 2017

Samuel Safaree’s beef with Nicki Minaj also goes beyond their soured relationship. The producer also revealed in the interview that Minaj owes him royalties on account of his many contributions on The Pinkprint album. He said that he and his ex never signed any contract before they agreed to collaborate on the album, trusting that it won’t be necessary because of their relationship, but he insisted that he should have been paid nevertheless.

“Do what’s right. You know what I did, do what’s right,” Safaree urged Minaj in the interview.

Do you think Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill’s feud over Nicki Minaj is far from over? Feel free to share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty and Rick Diamond/Getty Images]