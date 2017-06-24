Eric Martsolf Lands New Gig: Actor Reveals If Brady Black Will Still Be On ‘DOOL,’ Talks Legends In Concert

Eric Martsolf stars as Brady Black on Days Of Our Lives. However, in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the soap opera actor revealed he has a new gig. Will he continue to work on DOOL or are Brady’s days numbered in Salem?

On June 27, Martsolf will begin hosting Legends In Concert at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. For fans worried that a new gig might mean the end of Brady Black, don’t worry. The hosting gig is only for three weeks and it so happens that Days Of Our Lives actors will be on a filming break during that same period of time.

On DOOL, Brady and Nicole Walker are in a relationship. However, Arianne Zucker has left the NBC soap opera. Even though she wrapped up filming her final scenes last week, she will still be seen in new episodes for a few more months. Many viewers are wondering how she will leave Salem, especially considering her romance with Brady. Since Martsolf isn’t going anywhere, it seems that the two will separate at some point. This leaves Brady with a broken heart once again.

Now that it is clear that Eric is staying on Days Of Our Lives, what did the actor have to say about hosting Legends In Concert? Martsolf admitted that he was surprised with the offer. When he asked why him, a comparison was made between the two gigs. Legends In Concert is the longest-running production show in Las Vegas. Eric appears on one of the longest-running shows on television. The actor also mentioned that they came across some YouTube videos of him singing Elvis Presley tunes.

In addition to hosting Legends In Concert, Eric Martsolf will also be singing a few songs. It is one of his many talents. At the last Daytime Emmy Awards, he was one of the guests singing and performing on stage. He also worked on a Christmas album with Days Of Our Lives alum Jen Lilley, who used to portray Theresa Donovan.

Fans are not the only ones that can jet out to Las Vegas to see Martsolf in action. Some of his DOOL co-stars will be checking out the event as well. Christopher Sean (Paul Narita) has already made plans to visit. Eric also mentioned that Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton) almost never turns down an opportunity to go to Las Vegas.

What do you think of Eric Martsolf hosting Legends In Concert in Las Vegas? Are you relieved Brady Black will still be on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Corday Productions]