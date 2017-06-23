‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Will Finally Bring Dazzler To The Big Screen, But Will She Be Played By Taylor Swift?

Last year, the X-Men character known as Dazzler was teased in X-Men: Apocalypse, but unfortunately, there was no true sighting of her to be found. Finally, things are going to change as Dazzler is going to make her debut on the big screen in the Jean Grey saga, which will really get going in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. For those wondering, though, there is confirmation that the pop star mutant is not going to be played in the movie by Taylor Swift.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the talented mutant is going to finally appear in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, where fans will finally be able to see her manipulate light to do whatever she wants. Dazzler is going to be in the movie in a “small role,” but it isn’t yet known what she will be doing or how she will make her debut.

Now, the biggest question going around is if Taylor Swift will really end up stepping in as Dazzler. Collider mentioned a Swift took a photo with X-Men: Apocalypse stars Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), James McAvoy (Professor X), and director/producer Simon Kinberg, but it ended up just being a behind-the-scenes photo and nothing more.

Of course, this happened close to the same time that Turner posted a photo on Instagram of Jean Grey and Cyclops discussing Dazzler in what ended up being a deleted scene.

#FlashbackFriday to that time Cyclops and I went shopping at the mall and found our favorite singer’s album (pre 1989, of course). A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Apr 29, 2016 at 1:48am PDT

Entertainment Weekly went on to state that the casting notices for Dark Phoenix only recently opened some new roles, with one part that sounds like it would be Dazzler. They can confirm, though, that it will not be Taylor Swift playing the part.

Dazzler’s first-ever appearance in Marvel Comics was in issue #1 of the “Uncanny X-Men,” which was at the beginning of Jean Grey’s “Dark Phoenix” tale.

For now, it is not yet known who will take on the dual role of Alison Blaire aka Dazzler, but fans have their ideas as social media has seen Janelle Monae and Lady Gaga suggested among many others.

X-Men: Apocalypse didn’t get the greatest reviews from critics, and the fans were not overly thrilled with it. Some fans even called the film the worst in the series. There is hope that things are going to bounce back in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, with the true story of Jean Grey getting the proper treatment it deserves from Marvel and 20th Century Fox. Knowing that Dazzler is in the film is a great start, even if some Taylor Swift fans are disappointed.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]