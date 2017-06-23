Could Finn Balor Be Moved From ‘Raw’ To ‘SmackDown Live?’

Finn Balor remains one of Raw’s top babyfaces, but the WWE Universe is getting impatient about how he’s been booked on WWE television since returning from his shoulder surgery. On paper, a return from a huge injury is a golden opportunity for a major push, especially for a top babyface. However, the WWE Universal Championship being absent from Raw and other creative plans have kept his potential at bay for months.

There is a lot of speculation about Balor getting his rematch for the WWE Universal Title with Brock Lesnar soon rather than later. However, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns are likely the next two guys in line for a title shot heading into WWE Summerslam. WWE officials also canceled a huge feud between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor. Heading into WWE Great Balls of Fire, Balor has begun a curious feud with Elias Samson.

Finn Balor’s time will come on Raw, but the WWE Universe is going into a frenzy waiting for WWE officials to push him to the next level. Some fans are wondering if Balor would have this same issue if he were a part of SmackDown Live instead of Raw. Now, it’s being discussed if he’d is better suited for “the blue brand.”

The WWE Universe has a lot of questions regarding Finn Balor’s role in the company. Balor has established himself as a top babyface, but his booking suggests that WWE officials are struggling to book him on Raw. A lot of people were upset because Balor was a healthy scratch at Wrestlemania, but the fans suspected Finn would get his push afterward. However, the last three months haven’t been what WWE fans had in mind. It is now a topic of discussion if WWE officials would consider moving Balor to SmackDown Live eventually.

SmackDown Live’s roster has a lot of faces, but the brand has done an excellent job showcasing most of the talent each week on WWE television. Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles are the top faces for the blue brand. On paper, it seems like adding Finn Balor would just make it harder for guys like Sami Zayn to become top babyfaces, but Raw and SmackDown Live could work out some kind of trade out of the blue?

WWE officials have been wanting to get AJ Styles on Raw. There was a lot of speculation it’d happen during the Superstar Shakeup. Finn Balor on SmackDown Live would give him a chance at the WWE Title as well, so he wouldn’t need to wait for Brock Lesnar’s return to have his shot at the top prize. The WWE Universe is begging for the powers that be to push Finn Balor with haste. A move to SmackDown Live may the solution.

[Featured Image by WWE]