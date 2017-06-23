Inside Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s Lie Detector Test: Which Questions Did He Fail?

Although Matt Baier reported to The Dirty that he had passed a second lie detector test that his fiancee, Amber Portwood, made him take, it seems that he totally failed the first one. Although Amber Portwood later put the results of his lie detector test on Instagram, several people accused her of purchasing lie detector test results from a website that manufactured them simply to clear her finance’s name.

The two are now no longer together, but Radar Online obtained an exclusive clip of the episode of Teen Mom OG when all of the drama plays out. Fans have already seen Amber Portwood tell their producer she wanted a break from him and that some drama happened between them a year-and-a-half ago, but what fans didn’t see was the lie detector test.

According to the clip obtained by Radar Online, Matt Baier was found to be deceptive when asked if he had made any sexual advances toward a particular person. Although he answered he had not, he obviously failed that portion of the lie detector test. The woman’s name was redacted, but it is possible it was Tiffany Bassett, a cancer survivor and single mom who claims she and Matt shared a love tryst during his relationship with Amber Portwood.

Bassett has contacted several media outlets to tell her side of the story and to detail her relationship with Matt Baier. At one point, Tiffany Bassett had a GoFundMe to help with the costs related to her cancer treatment, and it is rumored that Amber Portwood donated $400 to it. If this is true, it means that Amber indirectly contributed to helping a woman who was seeing her man behind her back.

Matt Baier hasn’t been known to be the most honest person on the planet, and Amber Portwood has acknowledged this in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

It had previously been reported that Matt Baier has nine children, but has only claimed some of them. One woman even stated that Baier had fathered her child during the time he was with Amber Portwood, but this rumor has not been substantiated.

