Lauren Bushnell And Ben Higgins Split: Bushnell Confused Over JoJo Fletcher’s Comfort After Split?

Lauren Bushnell surprised everyone with the news that she and Ben Higgins had broken up. Even though many thought that these two would make it after he popped the question on The Bachelor, it sounds like the journey to a happy ever after was rough. When the two of them watched The Bachelor on television, Lauren had to relive the drama surrounding Ben telling JoJo Fletcher that he was in love with her. His words made JoJo feel that he was going to pick her, so she was upset and shocked when he picked Lauren. But Bushnell didn’t feel like she had won, as she knew that Ben had told another woman that he loved her.

So when Lauren announced that she had split from Higgins recently, fans wondered if the same issue had resulted in them not being together anymore. Surprisingly, Bushnell received a message from JoJo after she heard the news and it sounds like Lauren was thankful for the support. According to a new US Weekly report, Lauren Bushnell is now opening up about JoJo Fletcher reaching out to her, even though it was her role on The Bachelor that essentially tore Lauren and Ben apart. As it turns out, Bushnell has no hard feelings towards Fletcher.

NYC, @themorningbreath & sparkling rosé ???????? #wayup A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

“She reached out, which was really sweet,” Lauren Bushnell has revealed about Fletcher, adding, “Her and I talked before and I shared that we were having struggles. She texted me the day that the news or whatever broke just to check in, which I thought was really nice. We talked a little bit.”

Last year, Lauren had some other words to describe Fletcher.

“I did carry some resentment toward him, not with JoJo. I had such a hard time trying to understand and put myself in his shoes, and finally was like, ‘I will never understand. I will never be the Bachelor,'” Lauren had told US Weekly back then.

As Lauren had pointed out in October of last year to US Weekly, she did have some resentment towards Fletcher after learning that Ben had told her he loved her. But as Lauren Bushnell is now realizing, the issue wasn’t with her at all. It was with Ben and the two of them had tried couple’s counseling to move past their issues.

Happy birthday babe!!!!! I'm so thankful for this life together. Although sometimes rocky you always hold my hand and support me through it, always with a smile on your face. You deserve the world, especially today. ???????? A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Ben hasn’t said much about their split, but it sounds like therapy and living together wasn’t enough for them to make it through. These days, Lauren is focusing on her blog and Higgins is keeping to himself. While they have respect for one another, it sounds like they realize that a breakup is what they needed.

What do you think of Lauren Bushnell’s comments about JoJo reaching out to her after their split? Do you think she was shocked at first?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]