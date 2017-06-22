Will Khloe & Tristan Get Engaged? BFF Malika Weighs In On Couple’s Romance

Khloe Kardashian and her beau, Tristan Thompson, are going strong, but fans are dying to know if the two will be taking the next step in their relationship sometime soon. Many are hoping that Khloe’s new love will last and that she will get engaged to Tristan in the near future. It definitely sounds like the two are headed in that direction!

The couple has been dating for several months now and seem to be very much in love. According to Us Weekly, Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, has weighed in on the romance and she called it “amazing.”

Few people know Khloe as well as her sisters and her besties, so Malika’s take on Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is definitely one to pay attention to. Malika seems really confident that Khloe has found true love and she seems nothing but 100 percent happy for her pal.

“Tristan and Khloe have a really amazing relationship, and I think the sky is the limit for them,” Malika told Us Weekly.

Of course, Malika has been by Khloe’s side through thick and thin, so to see her friend so happy is really wonderful. Malika went on to tell the publication that Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is “comfortable” and “easy.” She said that even though the two have done the long distance thing through much of their time together, their love just works. Malika went on to say that Khloe is happy and also complimented Tristan, saying that her BFF is in “good hands.”

Haqq admits that she and Kardashian really take each other’s advice seriously and they really depend on their friendship to get them through. Obviously, if Malika didn’t like Tristan or didn’t feel like he was a good fit for Khloe, she wouldn’t be talking him up or telling anyone anything about the relationship.

It sounds like Khloe may have found love again and that Tristan may have changed her life following a devastating divorce from ex Lamar Odom. Do you think that Khloe and Tristan will end up getting engaged? Do you think that Malika’s take on their relationshiop is a good indicator of how things are going to go for the Khloe and Tristan?

