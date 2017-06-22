Karrueche Tran, Quavo To Avoid Chris Brown At BET Awards After Obtaining Restraining Order, Says Source

Karrueche Tran plans to avoid Chris Brown at this week’s BET Awards, but trying to stay away from the R&B singer is going to be easier said than done, especially with the restraining order she’s obtained against him.

As previously revealed, a court granted Karrueche Tran’s wishes to have a restraining order placed on Brown, having claimed that the “With You” hitmaker had made endless threats that made the socialite fear for her life.

Because Karrueche Tran had no interest in reconciling with Chris, she claims that the 28-year-old retaliated by threatening to harm her family, and since she’s had numerous run-ins with Brown where she claims to have been harassed by her former beau, she needed court-ordered protection once and for all.

The restraining order will remain active for five years, it has been revealed. But with that in mind, Karrueche Tran is now wondering how she’ll avoid getting near Chris because it can be quite the challenge to avoid a certain someone at an award ceremony, especially if Brown ends up winning a category he’s nominated for.

Another worry of Karrueche’s is that she will be attending the show with her new boyfriend, Quavo, and the last thing she would want is for her rapper beau to get into an altercation with Chris, particularly since friends close to the former couple have supposedly told Tran that Brown is unhappy with her new romance.

“Karrueche [Tran] is stressing out about the BET’s this weekend,” a source told Hollywood Life, revealing that Tran is concerned with how she will avoid seeing her ex-boyfriend at the publicized event with her new man by her side.

Things could get ugly.

my twin @jaekumari and my twin baby .. BABY FEVERRRRR A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

“Things have been going well with Quavo, so she wants to be by his side at the awards show. But, she fears that might not be possible. Due to her restraining order with Chris, Karrueche fears that there will be a messy run–in between the three of them.”

In court documents that were filed earlier this year, Karrueche Tran was also vocal in mentioning that during the time she was with the singer, domestic abuse was a persistent thing that occurred in their household, she alleges.

@arisjerome @delaluna @grahamsydney A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Reports claim that there’s no chance Karrueche Tran would ever want to reconcile with Chris, and getting a five-year restraining order against him should make the singer realize how much she hopes to never see him again.

The BET Awards air this Sunday on BET.

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]