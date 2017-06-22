Which Famous Director Is Joining The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise?

Ever since Star Wars became a pop culture phenomenon, it has attracted the best of the best regarding actors, writers, and directors. When word got out that the Han Solo film had lost its directors, fans were wondering who would sit in the director’s chair now that filming had already started.

Now, though, it seems like someone pretty big has joined the Star Wars franchise, and the Han Solo movie is now on track to be one of the best in the series.

According to Gizmodo, Ron Howard will be joining the Star Wars franchise as the director of the Han Solo movie, picking up where Chris Miller and Phil Lord left off.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said she and the company were “thrilled” to have the esteemed director on board.

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago. With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, most of the principal shooting was done on this second stand-alone film in the Star Wars franchise. This, then, will mean that Howard will be forced to make some tough decisions about the footage, including about the direction he wants to take the film in.

We’ll recall that Lord and Miller were terminated from the project by Disney due to “creative differences” about the direction of the film.

However, now there’s another question on the table: who will get the credit for the film?

“Presumably, Lucasfilm would prefer that the new director receive credit and will argue that his (or her) vision is the one that predominates in the ultimate film. But Lord and Miller signed on two years ago, and have been shooting since February, with only a few weeks of principal photography left. That gives them a strong claim to credit.”

The Director’s Guild of America has an official “one director” rule, which says that no two people can claim full directorial credit at the same time, so it should be interesting to see how this plays out.

There’s some suggestion, too, that the new title of this much-anticipated Star Wars stand-alone film has been leaked.

According to the Christian Post, they have a few ideas.

“Crew shirts that were photographed revealed two production logos with the same title: “Solo.” The images were posted on Twitter. It remains to be seen, though, if this is the final title of the highly anticipated film. After all, it is common practice in Hollywood to use working titles.”

We as fans also need to keep in mind that Star Wars tends to keep their production details under wraps, and it’s usually very hard to get details about the stories, the actors, and the characters they play. However, it looks like we have a few things to look forward to with the Han Solo stand-alone film, especially now that Ron Howard is taking over.

