JonBenet Ramsey Killer Found? Report Claims ‘Pedophile Sex Ring’ Responsible, Killer Protected By Plea Deal

JonBenet Ramsey was killed by members of a “twisted sex ring” with the perpetrator escaping justice through a plea deal for other crimes, a new report claims.

More than 20 years after the Christmas Day abduction in Boulder, Colorado, shocked the nation, investigators appear to be no closer to solving the case. Though there have been a number of leads along the way and other potential suspects identified, there has still been no justice for the 6-year-old pageant queen.

That may no longer be the case. An investigative report from Radar Online claims that JonBenet Ramsey was “brutally molested, garroted and bashed with a baseball bat” by members of a sex ring. The person who actually killed Ramsey has found a way to escape justice, the report noted, though it did end up with him behind bars for more than three decades.

The person who allegedly killed JonBenet Ramsey — who is not identified by name in the report — is serving a 32-year sentence in Colorado for other sexual assaults that took place between 1993 and 1996, the report noted. However, the man’s plea bargain prohibited authorities from testing his DNA, meaning he could never be connected to the DNA evidence found on the slain girl’s underwear, the report noted.

This has reportedly led to some anger among investigators, who have been held back in pursuing JonBenet Ramsey’s murder.

“Her killer may have protected himself from prosecution by going to jail!” a source told the outlet. “At least one Ramsey investigator had this man’s name on his suspect list.”

The unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey has been garnering some national attention in recent months, thanks in part to documentaries from CBS and A&E on her murder and the subsequent investigation. These came under criticism, with Rolling Stone noting that they offered no new evidence but instead relied on new interpretations of details that have been public for nearly two decades.

There are still unanswered questions from the Radar Online report, including exactly what evidence connected the convicted sex offender to the girl’s murder or how the alleged pedophile sex ring came to target the girl.

Though the new report from Radar Online identified one person allegedly responsibly, police said that more than one person might have been involved in JonBenet Ramsey’s murder. They believe she was targeted by a pedophile ring who broke into the family’s home through a basement window and carried the incapacitated girl back into the basement, where she was molested and murdered, the report noted.

[Featured Image by Barry Williams/Getty Images]