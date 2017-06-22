Rihanna Reportedly Reacts To ‘Player’ Drake & Bella Hadid Dating Rumors

Rihanna is reportedly responding to Drake’s alleged “flirtation” with model Bella Hadid at an L.A. nightclub this week.

Rihanna is said to be “not surprised” after seeing her former boyfriend spending some time with the model – who dated The Weeknd between 2015 and 2016 – and allegedly called the rapper a “player” after hearing about their interaction.

According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life this week, after being on and off with the rapper for six years before they split again last year, Rihanna knows “first hand” about Drake’s player ways and supposedly offered up a word of warning to the model should she and the musician start dating.

“Rihanna has a lot of love for [Drake] but also knows how sweet and innocent Bella is,” a source said amid reports the twosome were seen getting flirty at The Nice Guy nightclub in Los Angeles, claiming that the pop star allegedly sent Bella a text that was a “a simple warning” to not let Drake “play with [her] heart.”

The star’s alleged response to her ex’s interaction with the Victoria’s Secret model comes after the “We Found Love” singer may have been showing her former boyfriend what he’s missing by posting a number of raunchy photos to her Instagram page.

Rihanna posted a number of new photos of herself taken from the photoshoot for her upcoming collaboration with Manolo Blahnik, including one snap that showed the star showing off her new collection of heels while seemingly completely nude and wrapped in a fur coat.

Another photo uploaded by the singer showed her flaunting her stunning legs while lounging on a bed covered with black silk sheets as a third featured her pulling down a white men’s inspired shirt.

Though Rihanna hasn’t publicly addressed Drake’s alleged latest flirtation across her social media amid their complicated relationship, it was reported that the rapper and Bella were seen looking pretty cosy together earlier this week.

Rihanna’s former boyfriend and the model were spotted together at Nice Guy in L.A. earlier this week as XXL Mag reported that Drake arrived at the party venue at around 12:45 a.m. while Bella then followed at 1:20 a.m.

It’s thought that the twosome then left the venue together, though through separate exits of the building, as awaiting paparazzi snapped photos of the two heading out separately but leaving in the same car.

The interaction sparked a whole host of dating rumors for the two, though neither have confirmed if they’re officially a couple or if their trip to the club was anything but platonic.

Rihanna and Drake officially split in October after reconciling and dating seriously for several months.

A source confirmed the breakup to E! News but claimed that there was still a chance the two could reconcile somewhere down the line.

“They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way,” said the insider, claiming at the time that the former couple’s friends were hoping to see them back together and dating again.

What do you think of Rihanna’s alleged response to Drake and Bella Hadid’s reported flirting at an L.A. nightclub?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]