Kevin Durant To Re-Sign With Golden State Warriors, Set To Get $4 Million Less Than His Max Next Year

NBA superstar Kevin Durant reportedly plans to re-sign with the reigning champion Golden State Warriors for a much lower price — all for the sake of the team.

In a recent report by ESPN, it has been revealed that the 2017 NBA Finals MVP has decided to pass on his player option and voluntarily becomes an unrestricted agent on July 1. Immediately after that, he will re-sign with the team for a lower price.

Apparently, Durant intended to take less than the maximum cap available in order to improve the Warriors.

According to reports, Kevin Durant is eligible to get an estimated salary of $28 million in the 2017-18 season for being a 10-year veteran. However, the 28-year-old star player reportedly sacrificed about $4 million of his maximum earnings to re-sign several key players of the Golden State Warriors.

Reports revealed that Durant’s decision to take less than the amount he was eligible to receive will give the Golden State Warriors capacity to re-sign veteran player Andre Iguodala. The 33-year-old swingman hits the market as a free agent this summer. However, with Kevin Durant’s sacrifice, he will most likely return to the team.

Aside from Iguodala’s deal, the Golden State Warriors will also have to shell out more than $200 million across a five-year contract for their star player, Stephen Curry. The former MVP is set to sign one of the NBA’s new Designated Player Veteran Contracts, making him qualified for an increase in salary.

Kevin Durant’s apparent loyalty will most likely give the Golden State Warriors an edge in the next season. In fact, the 6-foot-11 forward already expressed his desire to stay with the team for many years multiple times in the past.

Apparently, Durant has put his heart in the Bay Area both personally and professionally. ESPN revealed that Durant is so connected with the place that he even set up his business, the Durant Company, along with his business partner Rich Kleiman.

The NBA superstar also teamed up with California-based companies such as YouTube, Acorns, and Postmates. There were also claims that Kevin Durant is collaborating with Silicon Valley Investor Ronald Conway and even consulted Steve Jobs’ widow, Lauren Powell Jobs.

If all goes well for the Golden State Warriors, fans can expect to see the return of the Hamptons 5 — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant — in the next NBA season.

[Featured Image by Sue Ogrocki/AP Images]