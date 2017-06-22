‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre’s Tense Confrontation With Gabi, Will He Scheme To Reunite ‘Chabby’?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday reveal that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) are going to have a tense confrontation. He will find out that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi are a couple. This is information that he won’t find pleasing. Could he end up scheming to get “Chabby” back together? If so, how will this create tension with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow)?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

According to Soap Cities, Andre DiMera is going to find out that Chad and Gabi are a couple. He will not be happy about this and talks to the young lady. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the two will have a tense confrontation.

As fans know, Andre wants Chad and Abigail (Marci Miller) to work things out. In the beginning, he had his motives for doing so. However, over the past few months, it seems that Abigail has grown on him. He was the one that convinced her to let Chad know she was really alive. On more than one occasion, he convinced Abby to stay and work on the marriage. He has also made it clear to Chad that Abigail is the woman he is supposed to be with.

However, Chad is a grown man who can make his own decisions. Even though several Salem residents won’t be happy Chad and Gabi’s romance, there is one person who will be thrilled. That is Kate Roberts, who has always felt Gabi Hernandez was the right kind of woman for Chad. Considering how headstrong and stubborn both Andre and Kate are, their difference of opinion might have them butting heads. This is especially true now that they are married, even though it is only a business arrangement.

On Days Of Our Lives, Andre is known for his scheming. Could he come up with a plan to reunite Chad and Abigail? If so, will it work or will Kate interfere, killing any chance for a “Chabby” reconciliation? With both characters so sure they know what is best for Chad, fans could be looking at some intense storylines in the next few months.

What do you think is going to happen between Andre DiMera and Gabi Hernandez? How will he handle Chad choosing someone other than Abigail on Days Of Our Lives?

