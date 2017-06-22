Beyonce Twins’ Birth: Why She Wants To Leave The Hospital After Alleged Jay Z Altercation

Beyonce is still in the hospital after reports noted how the birth of her twins led to minor health problems, it’s been revealed.

According to Hollywood Life, the minor health issue was related to the fact that Beyonce’s twins were born prematurely, meaning that the singer could potentially end up staying in the hospital for another two to three weeks until doctors are certain that the 35-year-old’s babies are healthy enough to go home.

It’s been a whirlwind experience for Beyonce, who had allegedly hoped to leave the hospital soon after giving birth, but those plans were quickly turned upside down.

Everything is fine with Beyonce and her babies, a source adds. The “Formation” singer has been assured that she could be taking her twins home before the month’s end if doctors see that the newborns are feeding and breathing without any assistance.

While Beyonce reportedly wouldn’t want to spend several weeks being stuck in the hospital, considering that it’s for the sake of her babies’ health, she wouldn’t have it any other way. Their well-being is vital to her.

But it seems as if one of the reasons why the 35-year-old has also been somewhat hesitant to leave is because of the minor bickering she’s found herself in with husband Jay Z, In Touch reports.

The gossip outlet claims that Beyonce was annoyed that in the final days before she was expected to give birth, the music mogul was still traveling the country and attending NBA games, knowing very well that she would have preferred for him to be by her side.

???????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

“She got really salty and made a comment about Jay not being home for the hard parts of Beyonce’s pregnancy,” a source shares, making it known that the mother of three was unimpressed by Jay Z’s poor decision to leave her in the midst of gearing up for the birth of their twins.

Fortunately enough, Jay did make it back in time, and though Tina Knowles had initially been chosen to accompany her daughter in the delivery room, Beyonce opted for her husband to be by her side instead. Only one person was allowed to be by Bey’s side seeing that the R&B star had opted for a planned C-section which strictly forbids multiple people being in the room with her.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

In conclusion, the twin babies are fine, but due to the fact that they were born prematurely, it could take another two weeks before Beyonce can leave the hospital. Perhaps even sooner.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]