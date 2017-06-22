Blac Chyna Giving Rob Kardashian Second Chance, Reconciling For Sake Of Raising Dream

Blac Chyna has reportedly decided to give Rob Kardashian a second chance just four months after having ended her engagement to the reality star.

TMZ first claimed that after Rob started spending more time at Chyna’s home, the twosome grew very close to one another again, which came as a surprise to fans since neither one of them have managed to remain on good terms since their breakup.

Back in February, it was said that Blac Chyna had wanted out of the relationship, having grown tired of the endless cheating accusations Rob would hold against her. The romance was toxic, the former stripper stressed at the time, revealing that her ex-fiance’s anxiety and insecurities were evidently becoming the downfall to what they shared between one another.

With Rob having fully dedicated himself to a healthy workout plan, being more active, and trying to be the best father to his daughter, Dream, spending time with Blac Chyna has suddenly made the reality star feel more comfortable again. Now that he’s overcome some of his own issues and worries, the USC graduate has learned how to handle his emotions and focus on what’s important.

Kardashian reportedly knows that Blac Chyna never cheated on him but due to his constant worry over his weight gain and feeling unhappy in his own body, the TV star would hold things against the mother-of-two that were completely out of line and disrespectful, a close source shares.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Rob hasn’t left Blac Chyna’s home in well over a week, having spent Father’s Day with the socialite and their daughter at Disneyland. Their get-together was filled with nothing but laughter and happiness, an insider adds, making it known that things are definitely heading in the right direction as far as a potential reconciliation is concerned.

“Rob Kardashian has been staying at Blac Chyna’s house every night and every day since last week. They acted very much like a couple at a barbecue and at a pool party. The two have also been seen taking hikes together. Blac Chyna spent a lot of money on Rob Kardashian on Father’s Day.”

Blac Chyna is said to be committed to making the relationship work this time around. It’s unclear whether or not the engagement will be on again, but for right now, the two are simply focused on being better parents and if they happen to reunite in the process of doing so, then that’s what is meant to be.

A source adds that their reconciliation is not part of any reality show storyline; they’ve simply missed one another.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]