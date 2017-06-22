Amber Rose Praises Milan Christopher’s Full Frontal ‘PAPER’ Shoot, Encourages Men To Get Naked

Amber Rose is reportedly praising Milan Christopher’s full frontal shoot for PAPER magazine, having seen the photos earlier this week and feeling as if more guys should get in on the act and pose nude.

Milan, whose rise to fame came from his appearance on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, shocked his fans when a string of naked photographs from the shoot surfaced online. His name instantly started trending on Twitter, and celebrities such as Amber Rose haven’t been able to stop talking about the nude pictures ever since.

Amber Rose is commonly known to embrace her body on the internet, making it known that she sees no need to hide her curves or her cleavage. The socialite caused her own kind of controversy earlier this month when she posed naked for her own nude photo shoot, leaving women to criticize her for not thinking about the fact that she’s a mother to 4-year-old Sebastian.

According to Hollywood Life, Amber Rose thinks that people are so uptight about nudity these days, adding that she’s happy that men are finally getting in on the act, noting that there’s nothing wrong to pose naked and embracing every inch of one’s body.

The outlet continues to mention that Amber Rose finds Milan’s move to go full frontal for PAPER magazine very brave but she’s convinced that his decision in doing so will open the doors for other men to do the same, claiming that there’s a sense of liberation to posing nude.

“Amber applauds what Milan is doing, she thinks people are way too uptight about nudity. She’s planning to send him flowers and some encouraging words, she knows how hard it is to break boundaries like this. Her Slutwalk is coming up in a few months so Milan will get an invite to that too. She loves his bravery and wishes more guys would show the goods and go full frontal.”

Amber Rose’s daring nude photo, which she had posted on her official Instagram account, has since been removed for violating the social media sharing website’s policies, Refinery 29 reports. It’s said that Amber was warned about posting nude photos on Instagram, which is strictly against their terms on the website.

Still, it didn’t stop the photo from going viral elsewhere. Twitter, which allows nudity, picked up the image as it became the most mentioned photos on the social media platform for almost a week.

My Mommy, Daddy and Baby #family ???? A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

Milan Christopher has since come out and said that he’s completely satisfied with the photo shoot, adding that it almost feels as if him posing nude has led to him “breaking the internet,” referring to Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2014 photo shoot for the same magazine.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]