Watch Cameroon Vs. Australia Confederations Cup Match Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Must-Win Contest

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon face the Australia Socceroos in game that will live stream from Russia Thursday with both colorfully named sides absolutely requiring a victory to keep alive any hopes of advancing out of the group stage in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup tournament. But while Cameroon failed to find the net in their opening match, Australia came tantalizingly close to a massive upset in their first game.

Neither emerged with points, as both Group B co-favorites won as expected. South American champions Chile cruised past the Indomitable Lions 2-0 — but reigning World Cup champions Germany barely held on against the high-spirited Socceroos, needing a second-half strike from 22-year-old Schalke star Leon Goretzka to preserve a 3-2 victory.

But Cameroon Manager Hugo Broos said he was happy with his team’s showing against Chile, and the Indomitable Lions now look to return to the form that unexpectedly won them their African title when they face Australia for the first time in the history of both countries — a match that will see the Socceroos attempting to snap a four-game Confederations Cup losing streak.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group B Cameroon vs. Australia match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday, June 22. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 4 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 a.m. Pacific.

Watch a preview of the crucial Group B match in the video below.

Even prior to the tournament, with both Cameroon and Australia drawing places in Group B with the South American and World Cup champs, each team knew that its best chance at a victory came in the match against the other. With neither having any points on the table leading into Thursday’s showdown, a win for both sides has become a necessity.

Can The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon pick themselves up after falling to Group A co-favorites Chile and gain their first win in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia? Or will AFC Asian Cup winners Australia reignite their own Confederations Cup bid, defeating the African Nations champions?

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Cameroon vs. Australia Confederations Cup Match stream live on their TV sets.

Indomitable Lions and Socceroos fans without cable login credentials can watch the 2017 Confederations Cup showdown stream legally and for free on Sling TV by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports Two, which carries the Group B match live from St. Petersburg. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the Cameroon vs. Australia FIFA Confederations Cup Group B must-win match can view the game using ITV Hub at this link or use the ITV Hub app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and several other smart TV sets and devices in Great Britain.

For more live streaming options in countries around the world for Cameroon vs. Australia, see the information at this link.

