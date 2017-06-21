‘Shameless’ Season 7 Now Available On Netflix

People have been googling “when is Shameless Season 7 being added to Netflix,” since the Season 7 finale aired in December of last year. It would appear as if the streaming giant and Showtime has finally answered fan’s prayers as Season 7 was unexpectedly added to Netflix’s library today (June 21, 2017).

In December, What’s On Netflix speculated that Season 7 of Shameless would not be added to the streaming giant’s library until September of this year. This was a speculation made based on the pattern Netflix had followed with releasing previous seasons of the series.

Season 7 of Shameless now available on Netflix is news that has come as a bit of a shock as the streaming giant has always been great about releasing a list of scheduled releases for the entire month towards the end of the previous month. As those who follow Shameless and Netflix news know, Season 7 of the Showtime series was not on the list of shows scheduled for release this month.

What About Season 8?

Showtime has yet to confirm a premiere date for Season 8 of Shameless. Some fans are clinging to the hope of an October 2017 premiere. However, the production of Season 8 did get delayed by nearly a month. While it was never really made public why they didn’t start producing Season 8 in May as originally planned, some speculate Emmy’s wedding at the end of May could have been part of the reason for the delay.

At this point in time, a premiere date for the month of January is looking much more likely for Season 8 of Shameless. Assuming the series does premiere in either October (unlikely) or January, Season 8 of Shameless could be added to Netflix in June of 2018 – lining up with the release of Season 7. Otherwise, Season 8 would likely be added to the Netflix library around September 2018.

Netflix streaming competitor Hulu does have an extension with Showtime making it possible for Hulu subscribers with a Showtime subscription to watch episodes of Shameless the day after they air on television. So, those with a Hulu and Showtime subscription could watch Shameless Season 8 a lot earlier than Netflix subscribers.

