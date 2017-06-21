Gretchen Rossi Starting Rumors? Eddie Judge Calls Her Desperate For ‘RHOC’ Spot

Gretchen Rossi hasn’t been on The Real Housewives of Orange County for years after she decided to leave the show when she got engaged to Slade Smiley. While she claims she left the show, Andy Cohen has hinted that she and Slade were fired because they were no longer friends with the other ladies. The cast had been divided, and she had no interest in really hanging out with the other ladies. Since leaving the show, she has made peace with some of her former co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson. However, it sounds like she is no longer friendly with Tamra, as she does make an appearance on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In the previews, Gretchen Rossi supposedly comes back to question Eddie Judge’s sexuality. For some reason, she believes that she has a right to come on the show and question someone else’s sexuality. While both Eddie and Tamra Judge have said that Eddie has no sexual interest in men, Eddie believes that Gretchen Rossi may be going on the show to question who he is attracted to because she’s desperate to get back on the show.

According to a new tweet, Eddie Judge is now calling Gretchen out for being desperate, and he is clearly showing that he has no interest in being friends with Rossi.

sorry not desperate for anything…simple asked a question after a man … https://t.co/uCXVP7L7cP — Gretchen Rossi (@GretchenRossi) June 6, 2017

The comments surfaced after fans started calling Rossi out for reappearing on the show with a plan to make a fool of Tamra. Surely, Eddie doesn’t appreciate the way his sexuality is being called out. Even if he was gay, it is rude and insensitive to go after someone simply because of their sexual preference.

As for Gretchen, she claims she’s not desperate to get back on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Fans have asked if she would want to come back on the show, but she has revealed that she would rather focus on her business.

You got it right Jake. Very desperate indeed. — Eddie Judge (@eddiejudge) June 14, 2017

As for Eddie, he’s just focusing on his own professional venture with his wife, Tamra. The gay rumor accusations will surface on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

What do you think of Gretchen Rossi’s statements about Judge? Do you think it is right for Eddie to call her out on social media?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Life & Style Weekly]