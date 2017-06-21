Danielle Bregoli Confirms Reality Show: ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Star Negotiating With Multiple Networks

Danielle Bregoli has confirmed that she’s currently in talks to land her very own reality show, revealing that multiple networks are showing an interest in getting her on their network.

The 14-year-old, who rose to fame with her infamous appearance on Dr. Phil last year, tells Hollywood Life that a reality show is definitely going to be happening for the teenager, which will most likely feature her mother and other family relatives.

It’s unclear what the reality show will entail, as Danielle Bregoli explains that there still isn’t a clear premise just yet. She’s currently having meetings with several networks to figure out the right fit for the show and what would make sense for each particular network.

Negotiations have been going on for months, according to the gossip outlet, but it seems as if things are progressing, with Danielle Bregoli looking to walk away with a reality show deal before the end of the summer.

“We’ve been meeting with a bunch of networks,” she told Hollywood Life. “Everyone has a different idea of what the show should be about, so we’re just taking our time to figure out where the show will fit best. Also doing other stuff that we want to finish so they can be worked into the show.”

Landing her own reality show hasn’t come as a surprise to Danielle Bregoli’s fans, especially since the teen has already surpassed over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Hollywood Life continues by claiming that Bregoli is earning close to $50,000 for an appearance, with upcoming plans to headline her own tour, where she’s expected to make hundreds of thousands of dollars.

By the end of 2017, sources believe that Danielle Bregoli would have pocketed at least $2 million, including earnings from her merchandise sales, sponsorships, endorsement deals on social media, and her reality show income.

Danielle has not mentioned which networks have shown an interest in potentially giving her a platform to have her own reality show, but it’s said that several offers are on the table, meaning that she will evidently end up picking the one that makes the most sense.

