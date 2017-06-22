‘Cancer Slayer’ Shannen Doherty Gets Her Groovy Hair Back Again

“Cancer slayer” Shannen Doherty flaunts curly locks during vacation and she looks amazing.

According to People magazine, the 46-year-old actress gave an update on how she was doing Wednesday by posting photos for her 940,000 fans on Instagram. Her followers were overjoyed to see Shannen’s beautiful hair growing again. Doherty was diagnosed of cancer early 2015 and went on to sue her management company, Tanner, Mainstain, Glynn & Johnson for $15 million.

The actress who played Prue Halliwell in Charmed from 1998 to 2001, in her lawsuit blamed the company for allowing her lose her Screen Actors Guild medical insurance throughout 2014. The actress alleged that the management did not pay a November bill in 2013 and it led to her policy getting cancelled.

Doherty revealed that she was left without coverage until the following enrollment period which was in 2015. The television producer and director claimed that without health insurance she was unable to discover the cancer earlier and rev up her chances of quickly beating the disease.

The case was later settled out of court.

The Heathers star publicly shared her fight with the disease then on, especially when it was determined that the cancer had reached her lymph modes, an indication that it was stage two or three cancer. The American Cancer Society says that women with stage two cancer have a 93 percent; five-year relative survival rate and those with stage three cancer have a survival rate of 72 percent.

I think my husband and I are morphing into each other….. #twins #curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Doherty who played Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 bravely battled breast cancer for two years, documenting her chemo sessions, exercise routines, mastectomy and when she even shaved her head. The actress who described her single mastectomy as “traumatic and horrible” said her hair fell out one day as she tried to brush it.

The actress was extremely emotional about the iconic lengthy blunt pangs and dark locks she had worn since her days back on Beverly Hills, 90210. The distraught animal activist who had just completed a round of chemo at that time said she ran to her mother holding clumps of hair in her hand.

“I just remember holding onto huge clumps of hair in my hands, and just running to my mom crying, like, My hair, my hair, my hair, my hair.”

The Heathers star was happy to flaunt her growing tresses since reoccurring bouts of chemo forced her to lose her hair. Doherty who is happily vacationing with photographer-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, joked that she and her husband were morphing into each other and also introduced a friendly dog she had met at the beach.

“I think my husband and I are morphing into each other…this is Sophia, she can’t give enough love. Neither can I.”

The Memphis Tennessee native and her husband of five years were dressed to match, sporting the same aviator sunglasses and black curls, clearly a proof that the pair were enjoying their vacation in Mexico.

In late April, the Shannen Doherty revealed that she was in remission. But she cautioned that even though the war had been won, the battle was not over.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Occurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

[Featured Image by David Livingston/Getty Images]