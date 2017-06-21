Chris Cornell’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Shares Her Heartbroken Goodbye In A Love Letter

The death of Chris Cornell hit fans especially hard with many still stunned in disbelief that the Soundgarden frontman is really gone, but few feel that loss as deeply as Chris’ own family. In an open letter, the singer’s 12-year-old daughter, Toni Cornell, shares her thoughts and her grief for her father and role model.

Toni Marks Chris Cornell’s Passing With An Emotional Goodbye

Variety shared a letter written by Toni Cornell in which she shares her final goodbye to the late Soundgarden singer. The 12-year-old starts her letter by telling Chris that he has always been much more than a father to her and echoed the feeling shared by so many fans that Cornell was an American idol. Toni adds that Cornell inspired her to strive for her dreams and that she still feels his influence in her life.

She admits that there are times when it seems that life is at it’s darkest, but Toni reveals the memory of Chris Cornell’s uplifting words always deliver her back into the light.

“I hear your voice, ‘Don’t sit worrying peanut. Worry is a waste of time,'” recalls Toni Cornell.

Toni shares in her letter that being a husband and a father was just as important to the deceased Soundgarden singer as his music. This was proven time and again, as Chris spent every spare hour with his family, when he wasn’t in a recording studio or on tour.

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Doted On Toni In Sickness And In Health

USA Today reports that Toni Cornell’s letter to Soundgarden’s late singer revealed that he was a devoted father, spending every moment with her when she needed him most. In her letter, Toni recalls Chris sitting with her day and night through illnesses with little regard for himself. In fact, she says Cornell didn’t care if he got sick. Making her feel better was his only concern.

She adds that opening her eyes to see her father sitting over her was enough to make her feel better right away.

Toni Cornell says she shared her fathers love for the arts, whether it came in the form of music, literature, or visual arts, and she wonders who she will share that love with now that she has lost Chris.

“I know you are still here, and the warmth I feel beneath the cold, is you,” writes Toni Cornell. “YOU ARE THE BEST FATHER IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD. And I know, that if this wasn’t an accident, you’d still be cuddling with me watching Purple Rain.”

Toni remarks that Purple Rain was a favorite film for the Soundgarden singer and for herself, making it a frequent watch for father and daughter together.

Ms. Cornell closes her heartfelt letter by telling Chris that she loves him and misses him, pledging to honor him on this Father’s Day and every Father’s Day. Her final words declare that Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell was the best father anyone could hope to have.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]