Bella Thorne Eats A Burger In A Thong Bikini On Instagram Amids Rumors She Smells Bad

Bella Thorne uploaded multiple videos eating a giant hamburger in a thong bikini on her Instagram story amid rumors that Scott Disick stopped hooking up with her because she smells bad.

A burger in a bikini

The former Disney Channel actress is known for showing off her body so it did not come as a surprise to fans when Bella Thorne uploaded Instagram stories of herself eating a burger in a very tiny bikini, flashing her butt on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old posed with a very large hamburger for her Instagram story on Tuesday, Daily Mail reported.

Bella wore white thong bikini bottoms with a shell bikini top.

The actress posed seductively for the camera, showing off her backside and opening her mouth, pretending to eat the burger.

Thorne wore her freshly dyed pink hair in a messy ponytail and wore little-to-no makeup on her face. She accessorized with a multitude of bracelets on her wrists and a few necklaces.

The night before, Bella Thorne walked the red carpet of the LA Film Festival to screen the upcoming Netflix project, You Get Me.

Bella wore a black leather motorcycle jacket and tight leggings for the occasion. She sported a pair of Converse high tops.

Bella Thorne at the Los Angeles Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/OZ6nMRrvda — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2017

Does Bella have poor hygiene?

Meanwhile, headlines have been claiming that the teen’s rumored fling, Scott Disick, stopped hooking up with her because she was “unhygienic.”

According to other reports by the Inquisitr, insiders alleged that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was not a fan of Thorne’s personal hygiene.

Yo I wear this hat like every day hahaha #happysunday I’m recording in the studio all day:) what are you doing on this beautiful Sunday? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

The 34-year-old father-of-three allegedly said that the villa in Cannes, which he stayed in with Bella and her sister Dani, was a total mess and “complete nightmare.”

Did Scott Disick get a 2-for-1 and send the flowers to Bella Thorne AND Kourtney Kardashian?!???????? pic.twitter.com/VLXDh2fbWR — TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2017

Online users were quick to agree with reports, saying that Thorne looks like she doesn’t smell very good.

Bella Thorne always looks so musty — Karias. (@mutantXIII) June 11, 2017

why does @bellathorne look like her breath just smells like a boiled egg and hotdog pic.twitter.com/LJhSAtDW5P — Jadah Jackson (@Jadah_Jackson_) June 14, 2017

Does anyone know if Bella Thorne smells as dirty as she looks? — Parker. (@metanoiaxpo) June 19, 2017

i bet bella thorne smells like campbells chicken noodle soup — chan (@chsnws) June 18, 2017

@bellathorne looks like she smells — Jaclyn Oakes (@jaclynoakes) June 9, 2017

I can’t even imagine how bad Bella Thorne probably smells — liz (@fxckliiz) June 6, 2017

The fact that Bella Thorne is so obsessed with onions make me nauseous bc she actually looks like she smells like raw onions???? — ᴿᵋ♡ (@_its_Riri) June 8, 2017

Why does Bella Thorne look like she always smells like cigarettes and cat litter???? — Stephanie (@stephahhhniev) May 28, 2017

Known for her outlandish ways

The former Disney star is known for her daring outfits and bouts of nudity.

Recently, she shared a Snapchat of herself with unshaven legs that people online seemed to have a lot to say about, The Sun reported.

When you are sick as a dog and your acne is on fleek???????? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Bella received a lot of harsh criticisms on social media when rumors began circling that she had been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

Scott Disick really went from having a gorgeous babe to… Bella Thorne.. pic.twitter.com/jQSXY4xsTd — Kardashians (@ltsKardashians) June 16, 2017

What do you think about Bella Thorne showing off her butt while eating a burger? Do you think her personal hygiene had something to do with why Scott Disick stopped seeing her? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]