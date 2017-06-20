Watch Mexico Vs. New Zealand Confederations Cup Match Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Group A Clash

Mexico will look to continue the momentum they gained with their 91st-minute equalizer against Portugal when they take on the upstart All Whites of New Zealand in a 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match that will live stream from Sochi, Russia, on Wednesday. The Kiwi side, on the other hand, are hoping mainly to gain a measure of respectability as they look for their first-ever victory in a Confederations Cup match after nine losses and a draw over four separate tournaments.

The most recent loss for New Zealand came against tournament host Russia on Saturday when they fell 2-0. The game will mark the seventh-ever meeting between New Zealand and Mexico, with El Tri winning all five of the confrontations since the start of 2010 and New Zealand earning their lone victory in the initial meeting between the sides — 37 years ago, in 1980.

Not only have New Zealand lost nine of their 10 Confederations Cup matches to date, the All Whites have not scored a goal in their most recent five games in the tournament.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, on Wednesday, June 21. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time while in the United States, the match will get underway at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11 a.m. Pacific. In New Zealand, the live stream will start at 6 a.m. the following day, Thursday, June 22, New Zealand Standard Time.

Mexico’s prolific striker Javier Hernandez needs just two goals to reach the milestone of 50 in international competition. Hernandez has tallied four of his country’s last five goals in Confederations Cup play.

Can the All-Whites of New Zealand overcome massive odds against them and gain their first win in their second match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia? Or will CONCACAF champions Mexico build on their momentum built with their 91st-minute equalizer against European champs Portugal and jump to the top of Group A? To find out, watch the Mexico Vs. New Zealand FIFA Confederations Cup Group B match live stream from 47,600-seat Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones.

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Mexico Vs. New Zealand Confederations Cup Match stream live on their TV sets.

El Trio and Kiwi fans without cable login credentials can watch the 2017 Confederations Cup clash stream legally and for free on Sling TV by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the Group A match live from Sochi. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the Mexico Vs. New Zealand FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match can view the game using ITV Hub at this link or use the ITV Hub app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and several other smart TV sets and devices in Great Britain. The New Zealand Sky Sports channel will also carry the match against Mexico, with a live stream available at this link.

