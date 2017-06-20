Breeder Of 93 Great Danes Rescued Facing Up To 200 Charges Of Animal Neglect

A breeder of 93 Great Danes that were rescued last week is facing up to 200 charges of animal neglect. Christina Fay, 59, was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of neglect on June 16 after animal rescuers discovered a puppy mill inside her $1.5 million Pennsylvania mansion.

The Daily Mail has learned local police are likely going to charge Fay with 200 counts of animal neglect in addition to federal charges related to interstate trade and environmental and zoning violations. Child endangerment charges are also a likelihood given the fact a member of her kennel staff was a juvenile. Fay was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of neglect on June 16.

The chief of police in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire headed a team of 80 officers to raid Fay’s urban eight-bedroom, 13-bath mansion to rescue 93 Great Danes. Footage was recorded by the Humane Society of the United States that showed the large dogs living in squalid conditions despite pricey art decorating the walls. The overwhelming stench of feces, urine, blood, and rotting chicken filled the house. Several dogs were wandering around the home, many had infections and injuries, and several others were found locked in cages. The helpless Great Danes were slipping and sliding on their own waste in the cages. The house has three floors and dogs were found on all of them. It’s also believed that there are dead dogs around the property that haven’t been unearthed yet.

Christina Fay reportedly did cruel things to her dogs — like force-breeding her females by tying them to sawhorses and having up to five males breed her at a time. Some of the dogs were in pain from suffering cherry eye, an infection in which the eyelid constantly scratches against the cornea when tear ducts get plugged.

The 93 Great Danes rescued are currently in a secret location where they’re being kept until Fay’s trial. None of the dogs are available for adoption and won’t be until the case is completed.

Depending on the veterinarian’s examinations of the Great Danes, there could be dozens or even hundreds of more charges filed against Christina Fay, Police Chief Dean Rondeau says. At this point, she’s looking at a minimum of six years in jail and $2,000 per misdemeanor charge — two of which have been filed already. As for zoning violations, the breeder was in a residential area running an underground business at her home.

There are environmental and civil charges that Fay will have in her file. Dogs weren’t kept up-to-date on their rabies shots and other vaccinations, which there are charges for.

Fay sold her puppies between $2,500 and $5,000 each. According to the report, Great Dane owners from around the country would send their animals to Fay’s to be breed. Fay’s business name was De La Sang Monde, which is the French term for World Blood.

This horrible case of a Great Dane puppy mill was run from a 13,000-square-foot mansion that sat on 57-acres by Wentworth Lake. The home that was quite beautiful and stately at one time will take a lot of work to repair. Fay purchased the mansion in 2015.

The only other person who lived inside the home was Fay’s adult son, Ned. He was not part of the business and isn’t being charged with anything.

