Report Claims Matt Lauer Wants To Leave ‘Today’ After Contract Expires

A new report claims Matt Lauer wants to leave Today after his $28 million contract expires. A source alleges that the real reason he wants to leave is Megyn Kelly. This isn’t the first time rumors have ignited over Lauer and Kelly. Ever since NBC hired the former Fox News journalist, the tabloids have alleged that chaos has ensued among the star journalists at the network, with many unsure of what their future holds with the new addition. All of them have been debunked.

According to Radaronline, Matt Lauer “fumed” when Megyn Kelly was handed a $15 million contract and given her own hour of Today. A source claims that once his multi-million dollar contract is done in 2020, he’s going to pack up and leave. The insider goes on to say that Matt was mad when NBC hired Megyn behind his back. He figured that being the main star of Today, he should’ve been consulted.

Matt supposedly thinks Megyn’s hiring made everyone on Today look “foolish.” The source adds that Matt isn’t well liked at the studio and there’s hope that he’ll leave on his own.

“No one is going to miss Matt. Some people can’t wait to see the back of him — and think it’s a shame he won’t leave sooner than 2020!”

In an interview at the beginning of the year, Matt Lauer expressed enthusiasm for Megyn Kelly joining the Peacock Network, raving that she had amazing talent and is the ultimate professional.

Good Riddance! ‘Betrayed’ Matt Lauer ready to quit ‘Today’ over Megyn Kelly hire! https://t.co/F4jTP8DgWn — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 20, 2017

Gossip Cop corrected a report by In Touch last week claiming that Matt is worried about Megyn bringing down the ratings on Today. The report said he thought she would be a great addition to the show, but so far, she has an “underwhelming personality.” If that wasn’t enough, the report stated that the network is trying to “soften” Kelly’s look with a different hairstyle and lightening up on the makeup. A source said that they’re even trying to rework the set and decorate it in a manner that is “gentler” for her Today audience. As viewers know from Megyn’s days on Fox, she was covering hard news and her appearance and set reflected that.

Is Matt Lauer Worried Megyn Kelly Will Hurt ‘Today Show’ Ratings? https://t.co/qhrbc7xVOR pic.twitter.com/e1i657wTTW — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) June 18, 2017

An NBC network source told Gossip Cop that the report was “total garbage again.” There’s no word yet on whether the latest report from RadarOnline is also false about Matt Lauer wanting to quit Today when his contract is up.

