Dave Grohl Hints At A Special Guest For Their Glastonbury Headline Slot, Possibly Ed Sheeran?

Fans of the world-famous Glastonbury music festival were heartbroken when Dave Grohl fell off a stage in Sweden, almost exactly two years ago. Grohl’s Foo Fighters were due to headline Glastonbury’s famous Pyramid Stage, but as reported by NME at the time, Grohl’s injuries were so severe that their appearance was cancelled. Glastonbury festival organizer, Michael Eavis, drafted in Pete Doherty’s Libertines to cover for the Foo Fighters but promised to get Grohl into a headline slot as soon as possible. That slot comes this Saturday when Grohl and the Foo Fighters headline Glastonbury.

Dave Grohl took time out from his Glastonbury preparations to give an interview to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mack yesterday. Grohl hinted that he would thrill the Glastonbury faithful with a surprise guest this Saturday night. According to Somerset Live, Grohl refused to confirm if that guest might be the Queens of the Stone Age. It seems that QOTSA and the Foo Fighters got friendly when they were both recording new albums in the same neighborhood.

“It was great because we were one block away from Queens of the Stone Age while they were making their record, so every day we would sneak over to each other’s studios and steal donuts and coffee.” “We were listening to each other’s records thinking ‘you know what, rock and roll is alive and well.’ These two records, honestly, Queens of the Stone Age and Foo Fighters should just join forces and take over the world right now.”

Did Dave Grohl Hint At Ed Sheeran As A Special Guest?

If Grohl was tight-lipped about a possible guest appearance by Queens of the Stone Age, he did hint that Foo Fighters would be joined on stage by some special guests. Grohl also revealed that he had a bunch of special guests on the new Foo Fighters Album, and one of them is the “world’s biggest pop star.”

Sheeran is undoubtedly the world’s biggest pop star right now. Sheeran’s Divide album has dominated the charts for months, and he was pictured backstage at last year’s Grammy’s with Grohl. Given that Sheeran is headlining Glastonbury on Sunday night, it is entirely possible that he will make a guest appearance with the Foo Fighters.

Readers will be aware that the UK has been hit by several terrorist attacks in recent weeks, including the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. With the Glastonbury site opening tomorrow, the festival has warned revelers to travel light. Security will be even tighter than normal, and fans can be assured of a long wait at the gates as security checks are carried out.

Fans are also warned to carry plenty of water as temperatures in the south of England are soaring at present.

