Tyra Banks has been a divisive figure on America’s Got Talent this season, but the Teen Choice Awards love her!

The Teen Choice Awards announced their first wave of nominations for 2017, with Choice TV Personality among them. Tyra is nominated in this category for hosting America’s Got Talent, with the other nominees including Anthony Anderson for To Tell the Truth, Blake Shelton for The Voice, Ellen DeGeneres for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, James Corden for The Late Late Show with James Corden and Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tyra has been a favorite of the Teen Choice Awards for years now, winning in 2007 for hosting America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show and again in 2008 for America’s Next Top Model. Before this year she collected seven nominations from the teen-focused awards group. She has also won two Daytime Emmys for The Tyra Banks Show, which ended in 2010.

Only three episodes of America’s Got Talent have aired thus far with Tyra as host. Tyra took over starting this year with Season 12 after Nick Cannon publicly resigned from the show, due to creative differences with NBC. He had previously hosted Seasons 4-11, becoming the longest-running host in the show’s history.

America’s Got Talent fans have been mixed on Tyra’s hosting job so far in Season 12. While some have liked her and urged others to give her a chance, others have said that they missed having Nick as the host and didn’t think Tyra lived up to his hosting style.

If you like how Tyra has hosted the show up to this point, you can vote for her to win the Teen Choice Award. Voting is available through TeenChoice.com and Twitter, where you must use hashtag #ChoiceTVPersonality and tag @tyrabanks. Voting closes Thursday, June 22 at 9 p.m. PT. The 2017 Teen Choice Awards will air live Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Thank you for rooting for me! 😉 We got the nomination! If you RETWEET this, I might follow you. #ChoiceTVPersonality @TyraBanks ???????? — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) June 20, 2017

Tyra’s America’s Got Talent hosting job hasn’t been without controversy. A week before the Season 12 premiere it came out that a mother auditioning for America’s Got Talent had sued the show’ production company, Marathon Productions, after claiming Tyra had “physically manipulated and verbally abused” her daughter.

The suit said that the mother and her husband had performed a song about their love for their daughter, but the judges and the audience weren’t impressed. It goes on to say that Tyra shook their daughter’s shoulder, pulled her hair back and implied that she had been conceived by accident.

FreemantleMedia, the parent company of Marathon Productions, said the suit was being dismissed and that they would not air footage of the audition.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Art Streiber/NBC]