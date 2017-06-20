Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘Seriously’ Considering Surrogacy, Adoption After Working On Marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West baby rumors have been circulating for months, and new sources are revealing that the couple is very seriously considering either adopting or using a surrogate mother to carry their future children.

According to Hollywood Life, sources are revealing that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both want to have more children, but that since Kim is unlikely to be able to carry any more children on her own, the couple are looking into adoption, but are said to be thinking that the surrogate process is the best way to expand their family.

“Kim and Kanye definitely want to have more kids, but there’s no way Kim can go through another difficult pregnancy and birth again. In fact, at this stage, she’s pretty sure she couldn’t get pregnant again naturally, even if she tried. So, they are considering adoption, but they’re also looking seriously into using a surrogate, as they would love all of their children to have their genes.”

The insider reveals that Kim and Kanye “definitely want to have more kids,” but that the topic was put on the back burner while the couple was dealing with a few relationship issues. 2016 was a rough year for the pair as Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and Kanye was hospitalized for having a breakdown caused by lack of sleep and other factors. However, the two powered through it all and have grown much stronger in the process.

“Kim and Kanye have really gotten to a much better place together, and they seem to have managed to get through the issues they were having earlier in the year. Kanye makes Kim feel safe and protected, and she knows he would do anything for her. Family is everything to Kim, it’s her everything, and she appreciates it now, more than ever.”

Sources reveal that Kim Kardashian feels safe and happy with Kanye West and knows that her husband would do anything for her. The couple seems happier than ever, and are reportedly ready to become parents for the third time. Since the Paris robbery, Kim’s perspective is said to be changed about her life and her family. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is ready to be a mother again, and although she can’t carry another child, that doesn’t mean she won’t be able to expand her family and give her children North and Saint another sibling. However, using a surrogate would allow Kim and Kanye to have another biological child without endangering Kardashian in the process.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she’s been asking her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, to be her surrogate, but it seems that Khloe may be gearing up to have a child of her own. Khloe and her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are said to be making plans for their future, which includes having children together very soon.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West exploring surrogacy to have another child now that they feel their relationship is stable and stronger than ever?

