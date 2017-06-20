Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are not getting divorced, despite what one of their fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members claimed earlier this month.

Although Maloney initially stayed silent regarding the shocking rumor, she has since set the record straight about the state of her marriage and shared a couple of telling photos.

On June 18, Katie Maloney shared a throwback photo from her August 2016 wedding to Tom Schwartz in honor of her father, who walked her down the aisle during the filmed event. One day later, Schwartz labeled Tom Schwartz as her “Man Crush Monday” selection and posted a photo of her husband with a hoodie and no pants.

Katie Maloney also denied the rumors of a divorce on Twitter by joking that the reports were “fake news” and claiming her husband had actually joined the circus. As for Tom Schwartz, he has chosen to stay mum about the rumors all together as he and his co-stars continue to film the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been together for the entirety of Vanderpump Rules, and during Season 4, they got engaged. One season later, fans got to watch was they became man and wife after first dealing with a couple of intense relationship issues during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party in New Orleans.

Rumors regarding Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s alleged split came after Jax Taylor shockingly confirmed to a fan that they had parted ways. According to a tweet from Taylor, Schwartz left the country and said “[f***] this.”

Jax Taylor also said Tom Schwartz had plans to go on a poker tour and quickly, fans began wondering what had happened between the reality couple. Luckily, they now know their marriage remains intact.

To see more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Tom Sandoval, don’t miss the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which will premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

