Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Are Back Together — Dream Kardashian’s Parents Inseparable Since Father’s Day

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are reportedly back together. According to TMZ, Dream Kardashian’s parents have been inseparable since they celebrated Father’s Day at Disneyland over the weekend.

A source says that Rob showed up on Chyna’s doorstep last week, presumably to prepare for their Father’s Day celebration. Since then, the couple has been together “every day and every night,” leading to speculation that the two have reunited after their split a few months ago.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are reportedly socializing with friends and family again, and even hosted a BBQ pool party at the former’s home. The couple also went on hikes together, says the insider.

If Kardashian and Chyna are indeed back together, it’s highly likely that the reconciliation wasn’t even planned at all. Looking at the social media photos the couple shared during their Father’s Day trip with 7-month-old daughter Dream, one can assume that they have organically rekindled their relationship.

As reported by People, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, and their daughter Dream celebrated their first Father’s Day trip together.

Blac also gave Rob a ton of extravagant gifts, including a Louis Vuitton bag, a customized Dodger’s hat, and a pair of sneakers designed with white and blue roses emblazoned with an “R.”

Dream Kardashian’s parents documented the family trip at Disneyland on social media, starting things off with Rob sharing a photo of his daughter looking adorable wearing a Mickey Mouse ears hat.

The family was all smiles as they posed with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s year-long romance has been a stormy one since they became a couple last January. They got engaged in April 2016, and a month later announced that they’re expecting their first child. In November, Rob and Blac welcomed their first child, Dream Renee Kardashian.

Their relationship had been testy even after the birth of their daughter, however. Just before Christmas, they had an intense fight that almost ended their engagement. The couple finally called it quits earlier this year, surprisingly in an amicable manner.

A source close to the couple gave the lowdown on what prompted Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna to go their separate ways, as reported by People.

“Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible

issues,” the insider said. “He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”

