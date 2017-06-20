‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jacob Roloff Writes, Publishes His First Book

Jacob Roloff is letting Little People, Big World fans get a deeper insight into his thoughts, through a book he’s just written. The youngest Roloff sibling announced his new project on his Instagram on Monday.

Jacob entitled the book Verbing, which he wrote and published himself. According to the 20-year-old former reality star, the book is a “sincere expression” of his thoughts.

“So I did a (very) little thing. Just putting my thoughts in physical form…Forewarning: I am not taking myself overly serious, it would be prudent if you didn’t either. This is a sincere expression and not much more. No end-game. No expectations.”

Little People, Big World fans can get a copy on Etsy.com, where Jacob is selling it for a little over $5. Currently, it is only available for shipping to the United States and Canada. According to its description, Verbing is Jacob Roloff’s first attempt at writing and is composed of only 16 pages. It’s a collection of three short essays on “Ignorance,” “Frustration,” and “Revelations.”

“The format is essentially 3 short essays on the subject of my growth spiritually, intellectually, and in the public eye. This is my exploratory experiment with writing to get my feet wet with the process and establish the subject(s) I would like to write on in the future.”

On the front cover are the Chinese characters for the words “tao” and “liu” which in English mean “way” and “flow.” Jacob has been fascinated with Oriental teachings lately, based on his Instagram posts. He has been doing a lot of reflections about philosophy since exiting his family’s reality show two years ago.

Not so long ago, Jacob used his flair for writing by setting up a personal blog, RockAndRoloff.com. In February, he posted an honest entry about why he left Little People, Big World, slamming it to be “staged” and fake. This earned him the title of being the Roloff family’s “black sheep.”

It would certainly be interesting to read what Jacob has written now. His newly published book is a continuation of his process towards self-awareness. Before this, he also took a prolonged road trip with his girlfriend and created his own YouTube channel to document his travels.

In one episode, he admitted that he has said “inflammatory” things in the past. However, he clarified that it’s all part of growing up and he now bears no bitterness towards his Roloff family and Little People, Big World.

“I rebelled and I left the show and I left the religion I was brought up with…and I left it in a pretty flamboyant way or whatever. Now, I’m kind of like, okay, I don’t need to hate it. So essentially, all there is to say is that I just grew up.”

Jacob has now concluded his trip and is back at Roloff Farms. Based on his social media posts, he spent Father’s Day with Matt and brothers Zach and Jeremy. He has also been posting photos of Zach’s son, baby Jackson, and stated that he loves being an uncle.

While it’s unclear if Jacob will agree to appear on Little People, Big World again, it’s an exciting possibility now that he has been spending more time with his family. After all, it has been a while since fans have seen the Roloffs complete in the show, and now may be the perfect time for a family reunion.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesday nights on TLC.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]