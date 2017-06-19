Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are allegedly headed for a shotgun wedding after dating for less than two years.

According to a new report, the model and singer are ready for the next step in their relationship and soon, they are expected to walk down the aisle and potentially welcome their first child together.

On June 19, friends of the couple told OK! Magazine that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were going strong, despite a recent outing which appeared to feature the pair looking “glum,” and noted that they were trying to conceive a baby.

The source told the magazine that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were madly in love and frequently speak about getting married and starting a family with one another. As One Direction fans may know, Malik’s former bandmate Louis Tomlinson welcomed a son in 2016 and son, Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, will welcome his first child.

While Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik haven’t given fans any reason to believe they are currently engaged, the insider went on to reveal that Malik was hoping to settle down the model somewhere in the United Kingdom.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik began dating one another in late 2015 after Hadid split from Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson earlier in the year.

According to OK! Magazine‘s report, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik could be a family by the end of this year even if it means they will have to host a shotgun wedding against the wishes of her mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster.

While Foster hasn’t yet spoken out about the possibility of her daughter marrying the singer, the outlet claimed she has been planning her dream wedding for her daughter for years.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were rumored to have parted ways earlier this year after fans took notice of their suspicious social media feeds, which didn’t mention one another for several weeks. That said, there was never any physical evidence to suggest they had broken up.

