‘Bachelor In Paradise’: DeMario Jackson Says He Didn’t Know Corinne Olympios Had A Boyfriend

Bachelor in Paradise star DeMario Jackson says he had no idea that Corinne Olympios had a boyfriend when he hooked up with her while filming the show. Jackson, who is now involved in a sexual misconduct investigation for his sexual encounter with Corinne, says he never would have done anything with Olympios if he had known she had a boyfriend at home.

According to TMZ, DeMario Jackson is the same man whom fans watched get dissed and dismissed by Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette for having a girlfriend during his time on the show. DeMario’s then girlfriend showed up on a group date and shocked Rachel, who immediately sent Jackson home for being untruthful about the situation.

Later, DeMario Jackson headed to Mexico to film Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met Corinne Olympios, the villain from Nick Viall’s Season 21 run as The Bachelor. The two are said to have gotten drunk and hooked up in the swimming pool. However, some members involved in production claim that sexual misconduct may have taken place as Corinne may have been too drunk to consent.

Bachelor in Paradise production was shut down and the cast was sent home. An investigation is currently ongoing. Meanwhile, Corinne has spoken out saying that she remembers very little about the night in question, and that she did not consent to sexual contact with DeMario Jackson. However, DeMario tells a different story.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ production stopped soon after an incident between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios https://t.co/47Xah4H6P1 pic.twitter.com/FZoAj3cIMj — Yahoo Celebrity (@YahooCelebrity) June 12, 2017

Jackson claims that Olympios was lucid during their hookup, and that the footage captured by cameras that night should be able to back up his story. Recent reports reveal that DeMario believes his character is being assassinated and that he’s being unfairly judged. The reality star claims he was even fired from his job as an executive recruiter due to the sex scandal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, DeMario is currently seeking therapy to help him deal with the fallout of the scandal and has moved home to be near his family during this stressful time in his life.

DeMario Jackson fired from job after allegations of misconduct on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ https://t.co/JttIRCIVL4 pic.twitter.com/m3DtghZs7A — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 16, 2017

What are your thoughts on the latest Bachelor in Paradise news? Do you think DeMario and Corinne still would have hooked up if he knew she had a boyfriend?

