Lena Dunham New Haircut Revealed On Instagram, Chops Off Ponytail Into Short Pixie Style

Lena Dunham’s new haircut was revealed on Instagram on Monday afternoon. The Girls creator also posted a photo of her ponytail that had just been chopped off.

A new look for Lena

Lena Dunham surprised her followers on Monday by posting a photo of her new, short pixie hairstyle, according to the Daily Mail.

The actress posted the photo of her new haircut with the caption: “Your mom’s therapist friend she leaves your dad for.”

Although the former Girls star said that she “didn’t make it to Locks of Love length” but that she would “urge” others that have 10 inches of a ponytail to cut their hair.

Dunham wore little to no makeup, revealing her natural face full of freckles. She also wore a pair of statement earrings in the Instagram photo.

Dunham had attended a film festival in New York this past weekend.

A few days before that, the actress made headlines when she posted a nude photo on Instagram, with just emojis covering her lady bits.

Struggling with health issues

The Girls creator has been recovering from an ongoing health battle with endometriosis- a disease n which tissue found inside the uterus grows outside the reproductive organ.

Lena was also forced to cancel her Lenny IRL tour back in May after suffering “the greatest amount of physical pain” due to complications with the disease, even after having a fifth surgery in April that was supposed to cure her.

Your mom’s therapist friend she leaves your dad for A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

She opened up to her fans in her Lenny newsletter, telling people that she felt “blessed” to have a community of support around her while she was going through this difficult time.

“After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy.” “Inspired by you, I’m gonna say ‘Eff you’ to embarrassment and walk the walk of a woman who really takes care of herself. My goals have to be simplified for this moment: to write and to heal.”

Didn’t make it to Locks of Love length but if y’all are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you ✂️ #creepyponytailtimes A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Dunham was disappointed to have to tell her fans that she would have to cancel her tour.

“Obviously, your tickets will be refunded in full – we’re not monsters! – and we hope to be back when my uterus has taken a chill pill. (But not my spiritual uterus. She’ll never chill. She’s incapable of chill.)” Just wanted to share that one of the reasons @eatingboys has inspired me so much is because of the way she mixes her humor and sexuality. I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others- its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could. I don’t regret any of it- that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all. A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

What do you think of Lena Dunham’s new short pixie haircut? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images]