Illinois Man Allegedly Stomps Kitten To Death When Told He Can’t Bring It On Train

An Illinois man is behind bars after allegedly stomping a kitten to death after he was told that he couldn’t bring it on a train, the Associated Press is reporting.

Police say that DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, 23, of the St. Louis suburb of Belleville, showed up at a MetroLink station with a kitten on his shoulder. When told he couldn’t bring the animal on board, the suspect allegedly threw the animal to the ground and stomped on its head, then boarded a bus.

Fortunately, police were able to track Johnson-Foston to a nearby bus stop, where he was arrested without incident. He has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty — a felony — and he remains jailed on $75,000 bond.

Police say that the suspect had also stolen a wallet while on the bus.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren, speaking to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, describes Johnson-Foston’s actions as “senseless.”

“Actions like this are so senseless, it is hard to comprehend at times. If you cannot or will not take care of an animal, please take it to the nearest shelter for proper care.”

Meanwhile, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking any commuters who may have witnessed this crime to call 618-825-5204.

The MetroLink is St. Louis’ light-rail system, which extends into the suburbs both on the Missouri side and across the Mississippi into St. Louis’ suburbs in Illinois — locally referred to as Metro East. The system has seen its share of crimes over the years, so much so that, as the Post-Dispatch reported in May, a bi-state commission has been assembled to try to come up with solutions to the problem.

In fact, the week before the Post-Dispatch reported on the bi-state commission’s findings, several crimes had occurred on the system.

Shots were fired into the side of a train leaving St. Louis’ Washington Park.

A passenger was robbed at gunpoint at the system’s station in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton.

Three guns were found in train stations or on trains.

One of the most infamous incidents of crime on the MetroLink took place in March of 2015. As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported at the time, a group of youths violently attacked a man who failed to provide satisfactory answers when asked about Michael Brown and Black Lives Matter.

