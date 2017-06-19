Disney Introducing Three New Dooney & Bourke Designs This Summer: Princess Tiana, Haunted Mansion, Sketch

If there is one thing that a lot of Disney fans love, it is a new bag design from Dooney & Bourke. Well, there is never a shortage of new designs, and Disney has now revealed the new ones coming out this summer that are a little bit different. In the coming months, Dooney & Bourke will release a new sketch, new Haunted Mansion, and new Princess and the Frog designs that are sure to fly off the shelves quickly at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed some new designs coming out this summer, and they’re not all your usual Dooney & Bourke expectations. While the brand new sketch design seems somewhat familiar, there is a bit of connectivity that actually brings multiple Disney Parks together.

Paola Gutierrez, Senior Graphic Design with Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media Group, said they wanted the “Disney Sketch” collection to be updated. It was first introduced eight years ago, and it needed a bit of a new look.

“The new collection called ‘A Walk in the Park’ was drawn in a coloring book style, and has a nice nods to memories from Disney Parks. Guests will still find beloved Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. They will also find characters and icons from Disney Parks such as Big Al’s guitar from the Country Bear Jamboree or a Hitchhiking Ghost from the Haunted Mansion.”

The new “Disney Sketch” is already available in some locations throughout the Disney Parks. The design can also be found on a limited release MagicBand 2.

Take a Walk in the park this summer with these new Dooney & Bourke Handbags at Disney Parks: https://t.co/YeCzFjC2MF pic.twitter.com/lgUssWdPZR — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 19, 2017

Two other new designs coming out later this summer are certainly going to be big sellers, and one of them looks like nothing that Dooney & Bourke fans have seen before.

SNEAK PEEK: Princess and the Frog Tiana Disney Dooney & Bourke releasing July https://t.co/630NeMHzP6 pic.twitter.com/DgJEj0szwD — Disney Dooney (@disney_dooney) June 19, 2017

The “Dream Big, Princess” is getting the first release in its collection, and it is inspired by Princess Tiana and the hit movie The Princess and the Frog. Not only is Tiana the main focal point of the beautiful bag, but there will also be a specially designed leather hangtag included with it.

Another new Dooney & Bourke release will be another design in the Haunted Mansion collection, but this one focuses on Madame Leota herself.

SNEAK PEEK: Madame Leota from Haunted Mansion Disney Dooney & Bourke releasing July https://t.co/BOE3TzPPqT pic.twitter.com/Jwel6wH86G — Disney Dooney (@disney_dooney) June 19, 2017

Both of these new Disney Dooney & Bourke designs will be released on July 22 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. For those in California, select merchandise locations will have the bags while Walt Disney World will have them debut at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs.

On that same day at the Co-Op, Ian Ray, Creative Director for Dooney & Bourke, will appear to meet guests from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oh, and for those who want to pick up a new Dooney right now, you’re in luck. The Disney Sketch isn’t the only new design available. A few weeks ago, the brand new Pirates of the Caribbean line was released and can be found in a number of sizes and styles.

When it comes to making products that are huge sellers and profitable, Disney knows that their partnership with Dooney & Bourke is one-of-a-kind. There are always new designs to grab, and they just keep on getting better as time goes on. With the new “Disney Sketch” and Pirates of the Caribbean designs available now, guests need to pick it up before the Princess and the Frog and Haunted Mansion designs drop in July.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]