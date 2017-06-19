Jamie Foxx Wasn’t Acting Badly Behind Katie Holmes’ Back [Debunked]

Jamie Foxx was accused of making out with a number of women behind the back of his rumored girlfriend, Katie Holmes, at a party earlier this month. However, according to a new report, the actor did no such thing.

As Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx remain silent in regard to the nature of their relationship, Gossip Cop has shut down an incorrect report shared by Star Magazine that suggested Foxx had been on his “worst behavior” and owed Holmes an apology.

On June 18, after Star suggested that Foxx may have been acting out because he and Holmes have an “open relationship,” Gossip Cop revealed that Foxx’s recent appearance at the Chateau Marmont, where he reportedly spent time with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeremy Piven, wasn’t nearly as scandalous as Star claimed.

As an alleged insider told Star, Jamie Foxx didn’t leave the West Hollywood hotspot with any women, but his two buddies reportedly left the venue with an entourage of models and told Foxx they’d meet him back at DiCaprio’s house in the Hollywood Hills.

“Who knows what happened back there,” the supposed source told the magazine.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly been an item since 2014 but have yet to confirm the news. Instead, they have continuously denied being involved, despite being caught together on numerous occasions in recent years.

The Star report went on to slam Jamie Foxx for his alleged bad behavior, claiming the actor should have left the party after taking some promotional shots. They also said he should have thought about his rumored girlfriend, Katie Holmes, and gone home and went to bed. Still, Gossip Cop claimed days later that there was no truth to the report.

In addition, Jamie Foxx’s rep spoke directly to Gossip Cop and labeled the Star Magazine account as “utterly ridiculous.”

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

In other Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx rumors, the alleged couple traveled to Paris in May, and shortly thereafter, a source told Us Weekly that they were “serious” about their relationship. The outlet also revealed that Foxx had been spending time in Paris to film the upcoming reboot of Robin Hood.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]