DeMario Jackson Dealing With Emotional Trauma After ‘BIP’ Sex Scandal

Bachelor in Paradise star DeMario Jackson is said to be under a lot of stress following the misconduct claims against him while filming the show. Jackson, who was accused of allegedly having sexual contact with Corinne Olympios while she was too drunk to consent, is now seeking professional help for all the “emotional trauma” he’s endured following the scandal.

According to Hollywood Life, DeMario Jackson is not doing well after his time filming Bachelor in Paradise. Sources claim that DeMario is “stressed out” and “depressed” due to all of the allegations and gossip surrounding him and Corinne Olympios. The reality TV star was even fired from his job as an executive recruiter after the scandal and is said to be so upset by the situation that he has moved back home to be surrounded by his family who has offered him their love and support during the ordeal.

“This whole situation has caused a lot of caused a lot of emotional trauma for DeMario. He’s depressed and incredibly stressed out. He needed his family’s support so he even moved back home. All his family and true friends are supporting him and helping him get through this.”

DeMario Jackson has even decided to go to therapy to deal with the aftermath of all the Bachelor in Paradise drama. The site claims that Jackson may have even more supporters than Corinne Olympios. DeMario’s ex-girlfriend spoke out revealing that he would never sexually assault a woman, and former BIP star Jasmine Goode has revealed that she thinks Corinne’s claims of being a “victim” are false.

As fans know, there may be one thing that clears up the entire Bachelor in Paradise scandal, and that is the tape of DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios’ hookup. Cameras were rolling as the two got heated in the pool, and DeMario has made it clear that he believes the footage will back up his story, which is that he and Corinne were both drunk, but that she was lucid during the sexual encounter.

Meanwhile, Olympios is stating that she has no memory of the hookup and that she did not consent to sexual contact with Jackson that night. Corinne is blaming producers for letting the incident go too far and has obtained a lawyer.

