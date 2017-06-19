‘Sandy Hook Shooting Looks Like A Drill’: Alex Jones Says In NBC’s ‘Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly’ Interview

Megyn Kelly decided to go ahead with the controversial interview with Alex Jones on Sunday. She acknowledged the wide protest against airing the discussion with the conservative firebrand, who allegedly has a great influence on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Both NBC News and Megyn Kelly have been harshly criticized for their decision to air the interview. But, Kelly believes that the growing support for Jones is alarming, and that’s why it is important to broadcast the interview.

As Kelly grilled Jones, she wanted him to acknowledge that it was a mistake on his part to call the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax. In December 2012, Adam Lanza opened fire at children, aged between six and seven, in the Connecticut school. The attack eventually killed 28 people, including Lanza and his mother. Jones previously called the entire incident a hoax, especially offending those whose children were killed in the attack.

Infowars recorded the interview as a safeguard whereby, once again, MSM could be exposed as #fakenews Leaked Tapes: https://t.co/pc9COKQ8PM pic.twitter.com/VjMcsI1F9D — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 18, 2017

According to Kelly, Jones’ views about the Sandy Hook shooting are not only offensive but dangerous. Victims’ families asked NBC not to air the pre-recorded interview, but the channel decided to go ahead with it.

Kelly went strong against Jones and challenged him on his views about the Sandy Hook shooting. She mentioned that the conspiracy theorist tried to modify this statement later on.

“That doesn’t excuse what you said about Newtown and you know it,” Variety quoted Kelly as telling Jones in the interview.

Alex Jones said he played a devil’s advocate by expressing contrasting views about the shooting. While Kelly wondered how he played a devil’s advocate by calling the shooting a “giant hoax,” Jones explained his perspective.

We will not be watching Alex Jones on Megyn Kelly tonight. Instead, we send love to survivors of gun violence. #SurvivorStrong — Women’s March (@womensmarch) June 18, 2017

Jones remembered watching the footage of the shooting that showed children moving around the school building with their hands up. While he thought some of the things that were happening there looked real, it still looked like a drill to him, The Wrap reported.

“I’ve watched the footage. And it looks like a drill.”

Jones, who had previously claimed that child actors were involved in the Sandy Hook “hoax,” also said that the mainstream media was wrong about his influence on Donald Trump. According to him, the U.S. president “watches and sees clips and things.”

But, he refused to call himself Trump’s friend. According to The Hill, Alex Jones also refused to state how many times POTUS called him.

[Featured Image by Connecticut State Police via Getty Images]