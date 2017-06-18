Kris Jenner Shares Father Days Wishes, But Leaves Caitlyn Jenner Out

Kris Jenner is speaking out the several men in her life and wishing them a Happy Father’s Day, but there is one person she left out. Daily Mail shared about how Kris left Caitlyn Jenner out of her well wishes. The thing is even though Caitlyn has transitioned, she is still the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, which are Kris’ daughters. The girls still call her dad as you can see on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After the former Olympian’s tell-all book Secrets Of My Life came out, Kris and Caitlyn have not been on good terms at all. Instead of saying anything to Caitlyn Jenner, Kris put out a post that wished several great men in her life a Happy Father’s Day. She included the late Robert Kardashian, who is the father of her four oldest children.

In this post, Kris Jenner also wishes a Happy Father’s Day to Scott Disick and Kanye West for being such great fathers to her grandchildren. She doesn’t leave out her son Rob Kardashian who is now a father to his daughter Dream with Blac Chyna.

The fans noticed it, and in the comments, they are going a bit crazy wanting to know why she didn’t even mention Caitlyn Jenner at all. It really does seem like Kris has cut her out of her life and is just moving on without even saying a word about Caitlyn.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim said that she would keep her distance from Caitlyn to respect her mom. It doesn’t sound like these two are speaking at all anymore. The viewers aren’t getting to see Caitlyn on television much anymore, and it looks like she is just living her own life without the Kardashians being part of it. Hopefully, Kylie and Kendall are still talking to her, but nobody seems to know for sure what is going on. This book has caused many issues for the family.

Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing husband, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much… you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives….I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Are you shocked to see that Kris Jenner totally left Caitlyn Jenner out of her Father’s Day post? Do you think that she should have at least mentioned her? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns to E! on Sunday nights.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]