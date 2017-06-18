Scott Disick Becoming Serial Dater, Spotted With Another Woman This Week

Scott Disick is going all out lately when it comes to women. The reality star split from the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, a couple of years ago, and it appears as though he has completely stopped trying to win her back at this point. Despite taking some time to clean up his life and prove that he can be a better dad, Disick has apparently gone back to his old ways again.

It seems as though ever since Kardashian went public with her new boy toy, Younes Bendjima, Disick has been going a bit overboard in the women department. He has been spotted with at least five different women over the past couple of months (including Bella Thorne, Ella Ross, Sofia Richie, Bella Banos, and Jessica Harris), and now, he might have added someone new to his roster.

According to Radar Online, Disick was seen in a car with an unidentified woman, but it’s unclear if the two are an item. The site reports that Disick and the woman were joined by someone else — a male — and it’s entirely possible that the woman was the other guy’s date. Since the site doesn’t have a clear photo of the three people in the car, it’s hard to tell exactly what was going on.

Sites that monitor celebrity love lives have been frantically trying to keep up with Disick’s dating pattern. He has swiftly moved from one woman to the next and hasn’t seemed to have a care in the world who’s watching. A few weeks ago when he was in Cannes, he arrived with one woman (Bella Thorne) and then ended up poolside with another (Chloe Bartoli). Moreover, although Kourtney Kardashian was also in Cannes, Disick was not seen anywhere near her.

According to E! News, Disick has also been seen with his on-again, off-again hook-up, Ella Ross, in recent weeks.

For those wondering if Disick has a girlfriend, the simple answer would have to be “no.” He’s living it up, traveling the world, and isn’t really worried about which woman is on his arm, as long as there is one there.

