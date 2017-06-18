@RealDonaldTrump Twitter: Rasmussen Reports Poll Says My 50 Percent Approval Rating Is Higher Than Obama’s

President Donald Trump, Melania, and Barron are holed up in Camp David, as reported by the Inquisitr, having traveled there in style. However, amid reports and rumor leaks that claim Mr. Trump called Bill Cosby and isn’t taking any meetings, President Trump turned to Twitter on Father’s Day to celebrate his new approval rating, and to compare it to former President Barack Obama. A tweet from the morning of Sunday, June 18, found President Trump celebrating his 50 percent approval rating from the Rasmussen Reports poll.

“The new Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election, just out with a Trump 50% Approval Rating. That’s higher than O’s #’s!”

The Rasmussen Reports Twitter page explains that the polling system is derived from the independent electronic media company that’s been around since 2003, polling the public for opinions. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Rasmussen Reports poll taps the opinions of 500 Americans that are probable voters every night and creates a report based on a three-day rolling average of the replies. The report claiming President Trump had hit 50 percent brought kudos to the Rasmussen Reports poll from Mr. Trump. However, as reported by Real Clear Politics, Mr. Trump’s approval rating was 39.9 percent from May 30 through June 15, while the Huffington Post pegs President Trump’s approval rating much lower than the Rasmussen Reports poll, at 39.5 percent.

President Trump Didn’t Cite the Rasmussen Reports Poll Stats About The Russian Probe

President Trump may have cited the Rasmussen Reports poll when touting his 50 percent approval rating, but President Trump didn’t cite the poll’s other stats. As seen in the below tweet from the Rasmussen Reports poll, 49 percent of those polled believe that President Trump tried to block the FBI’s investigation into any dealings Russian officials had in interfering with U.S. elections.

President Trump was up as early as 6:38 a.m. at Camp David when tweeting the following information about his agenda, claiming that he is doing very well in spite of the “witch hunt.” Mr. Trump bragged about many new jobs being created, along with other benefits claimed below.

“The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C. Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works!”

Meanwhile, the reply sections of the tweets on President Trump’s page are filled with Twitter users giving Mr. Trump an earful or eyeful about their thoughts on his latest claims about approval ratings and the like.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]