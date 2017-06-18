Is Princess Beatrice The Worst Dressed Royal? Blood Princess Is Unfavorably Compared To Kate Middleton.

Is Princess Beatrice really the worst dressed royal? The blood princess has been unfavorably compared to her cousin William’s very popular, fashionista wife, Kate Middleton.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Princess Beatrice is being “slammed” for being the worst dressed member of the royal family. They accuse her of doing what she wants, and needing a “fashion intervention.”

Who is making this accusation? As they did not name any names of those who accuse the princess of being the worst dressed royal, based on a Twitter photo, it appears that they are getting this fashion critique from a royal fashion blogger, “HeavenLM.” She writes for Royals, as well as blogs about all of the fashion of European royals.

Anyone who watched the hit Netflix series, The Crown, knows that royals dress for their role. Kate Middleton is dressing for the role of future queen, while Princess Beatrice is dressing for the part of international businesswoman, and part-time royal. At Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton wore a millennium pink, Alexander McQueen dress that got a lot of attention. Princess Beatrice, being one of the lesser royals, wore an appropriate dress. Bea wore a white, zip-up dress, with embroidered flowers, which perfectly coordinated with her sister Eugenie. Both women looked fresh and sported the flower trend that has burst into the fashion world this year.

Is it really fair to ever compare the fashion of either blood princess to the Duchess of Cambridge? Neither blood princess has the sort of income to employ a full-time stylist, and entourage, let alone bespoke fashion statements. Recently, there has been a lot of hoopla over Prince Andrew asking his mother to grant his two daughters full-time royal privileges, which includes more money. Prince Charles, who wants a streamlined royal family, including William, Harry, and Duchess Catherine, shot down this idea. Now, it appears that Princess Beatrice is using fashion to show her independence from the expectations of the royal family. Yet, she is still subject to criticism by those who expect her to dress a certain, proper, royal way.

For example, Celebrity Dirty Laundry recently criticized the blood princess for wearing a Misha Nonoo outfit with a metallic skirt, with velvet Jimmy Choo shoes, as if Beatrice was wearing it performing a typical royal duty, such as meeting veterans at a garden party, or attending a memorial ceremony, instead of out on the town in New York City, one of the fashion capitals of the world.

Princess Beatrice wore the Misha Nonoo 'Amal' dress from the Fall 2016 collection in New York on Tuesday https://t.co/p3JaZstOuy pic.twitter.com/XF9auPzfTE — HeavenLM (@HeavenQRF) June 7, 2017

Yet, the American site, Popsugar, loves Bea’s sense of whimsy. While Celebrity Dirty Laundry criticizes the hem length of many of Beatrice’s dresses, or that she dresses too young, Popsugar loves the element of surprise that the princess has in her style of dressing, and calls her style “on another level” from Duchess Catherine.

It is possible that Beatrice is trying to prove to others that she is deserving of every single royal perk that she gets. There may even be an unspoken competition with Kate Middleton. While the royal family formally calls the Duchess of Cambridge, “Catherine,” Princess Beatrice is going the less formal, more commoner route of listing her name on her Twitter page, as well as LinkedIn profile as “Bea.” Kate Middleton will one day become queen, while Beatrice is working on creating her own business. Obviously, Beatrice will be attending some large royal events, but her path is quite different from Kate’s, and Beatrice seems determined to show everyone that she is as good as the very popular Duchess Catherine.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte have mastered the art of adorably twinning: https://t.co/L6FiATHOH1 pic.twitter.com/21YJNvFTtn — E! News (@enews) June 17, 2017

Back in September, Beatrice participated in a triathlon, proudly posting that she swam 3,300 meters, biked 140 kilometers, and ran a half marathon, hiking up Mount Etna. This athletic feat could easily qualify her as an honorary Middleton sister! After all was completed, the blood princess was photographed, looking quite fresh, despite the grueling exercise, with her hair tidy in a ponytail, and her arms were flying overhead a victory cheer. Could Beatrice be demonstrating her independence?

After swimming 3,300m biking 140km, running a half marathon and hiking up mount Etna I finally made it. @strivechallenge @bigchange_ pic.twitter.com/ty2nuci4M4 — Bea (@yorkiebea) September 29, 2016

Do you think that the bloggers and press are fair to Princess Beatrice, or do you like the way she dresses? Share your opinions below!

