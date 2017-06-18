Miranda Kerr Reportedly Received Ill-Gotten Diamonds From Asian Tycoon Jho Low, Model Willing To Return Jewels

Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr reportedly received millions of dollars worth of ill-gotten diamonds from her billionaire ex-boyfriend Jho Low. The Asian tycoon is currently being investigated for allegedly stealing $4.5 billion from a Malaysian development fund.

In a recent report by Page Six, it has been revealed that the 34-year-old billionaire dated the supermodel for about a year in 2014. Apparently, Jho Low started going out with Miranda Kerr shortly after her divorce with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and before her marriage to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

According to the news outlet, Jho Low began splurging millions of dollars on diamonds to impress the supermodel on Valentine’s Day last 2014. It has been alleged that the Malaysian financier contacted the famous Manhattan-based jeweler Lorraine Schwartz for his first gift and requested for a design that would be fitting for his then-girlfriend Miranda Kerr.

Reports revealed that Jho Low told Lorraine Schwartz that he is willing to splurge $1 to $2 million and that size mattered. The jeweler and Jho Low reportedly met at his Time Warner Center condo — a property that was allegedly bought with stolen cash.

Eventually, the Asian magnate settled on an 11.72-carat, heart-shaped diamond amounting to $1.29 million. Jho Low also added a personal touch to the jewelry by having it inscribed with Miranda Kerr’s initials.

“Low [gave] the 11.72-carat heart-shaped diamond to Kerr, who resides in Los Angeles, as a Valentine’s Day present,” the suit revealed.

After gifting Miranda Kerr with the expensive heart-shaped diamond, Jho Low reportedly continued to spend extravagantly on gifts to woo the 34-year-old Australian supermodel.

Reports revealed that in November 2014, the wealthy businessman shelled out $3.8 million as a partial payment for an 8.88-cart diamond pendant from the same jeweler. The pendant comes with a chain and necklace that cost around $800,000. Apparently, the jewelry was delivered to Jho Low’s lingerie company in London — all of which were allegedly bought with stolen money.

Jho Low doesn’t show any sign of stopping as she showered Miranda Kerr with more pieces of jewelry. Adding to his expensive presents for the supermodel, the billionaire spent an additional $1.98 million on 11-carat diamond earrings and a matching necklace, ring, and bracelet.

Meanwhile, the government took necessary actions and filed a civil lawsuit against Jho Low as part of an effort to seize assets allegedly obtained with money stolen from the development fund scam.

According to reports, if the lawsuit is successful, Miranda Kerr can be sued as well to get the diamonds back. However, it was clarified that if the supermodel agrees to hand them over on her own, then there’s nothing to worry about.

Miranda Kerr, who recently married billionaire Evan Spiegel, has been reportedly cooperating with the investigation and already expressed her willingness to return the diamonds, which are still in her possession.

So far, sources revealed that authorities have yet to ask for the diamonds back.

[Featured Image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]